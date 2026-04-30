New Kitchens on the Block is an annual tasting event spotlighting new restaurants by some of the D.C. region's most respected and up-and-coming chefs.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Inside New Kitchens on the Block, DC’s first taste of soon-to-open restaurants

New Kitchens on the Block (NKOTB) is an annual tasting event spotlighting new restaurants by some of the D.C. region’s most respected and up-and-coming chefs.

On Saturday, attendees at Mess Hall in Northeast D.C. got an early taste of the city’s next big cafes, restaurants and bars to find out if the hype is real.

“It’s really a win-win-win in the sense that … chefs, restaurateurs, bar teams get to put themselves in front of the most engaged guests that the District has to offer,” said Nevin Martell, co-producer of NKOTB. “And the people that come to this event get to eat amazing food, talk to chefs, meet bar teams that they haven’t met before and get a taste of places that they literally can’t taste just yet.”

WTOP got a look inside at several of the buzzy new restaurants. Here are this year’s nine participants:

James Beard Award winner Fabio Trabocchi (Fiola, Fiola Mare, Del Mar) debuts his to-be-named all-day café concept

Alfie’s by Alex McCoy (Lucky Buns, Monstera) and Justin Ahn (Incheon)

Maurizio’s by the Cava team and Aris Tsekouras (Melina, Bouboulina Steak)

Ebbitt House by the Clyde’s Restaurant Group and Stephen Lyons (The Inn at Little Washington, Matchbox Food Group)

District Larder Co. by Matt Sperber (Any Day Now, The Salt Line, Husk)

Phia by Brad Feickert (Soko Butcher, Koma)

Vesper by Rachel Bindel (Tail Up Goat, Lutèce, Gravitas)

Little Birdie by Eric Brannon (Matt & Tony’s)

Itiyah by Sebastien Salomon (the White House, Embassy of Haiti)

“We want a diverse lineup of chefs, like those that are just starting out to all the way up those who have already won James Beard Awards or have Michelin stars. We want a diversity of cuisine,” Martell said.

WTOP got to speak with some of this year’s NKOTB participants.

Chef Brad Feickert told WTOP that the focus of his new restaurant, Phia, is “Appalachian grassroots cuisine.” The name is inspired by his grandmother, Sophia, who grew up in southern West Virginia. This concept is set for the former home of La Mano Coffee Bar at 304 Carroll Street, NW in D.C.’s Takoma neighborhood. But when it comes to its opening date, Feickert said, “That’s the million-dollar question.” For now, he hopes to open in four months’ time, around August.

For Ebbitt House, the plan is to do a “contemporary kind of twist” on D.C.’s Old Ebbitt Grill, according to Stephen Lyons, vice president of culinary and purchasing for Clyde’s Restaurant Group. This elevated American restaurant will feature a 300-seat dining room, two bars and a 125-seat patio. Ebbitt House is planned to open in August at Reston Station in Reston, Virginia.

Alex McCoy, owner of Alfie’s, is a Northern Thai restaurant that will focus on sourcing local products.

“As opposed to flying in Thai ingredients, we use what we can that’s available within 50 miles of the restaurant,” McCoy told WTOP.

This includes sea buckthorn instead tamarind or rockfish instead of mackerel, for example. The hope is to open in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood by the end of June.

Another new concept planned to open in June is Vesper on Main Street in Old Ellicott City, Maryland. The 50-seat cocktail bar and restaurant will be rooted in French techniques and East Coast flavor.

“This is my vision on a plate. … We just wanted to create a neighborhood spot that the neighborhood can enjoy,” said Rachel Bindel, chef de cuisine at Vesper.

Of the event, Al Goldberg, event co-producer and Mess Hall founder, said, “It’s such a vibrant landscape here in D.C. and the DMV metro area, and to be able to come in and try these new restaurants … puts the exclamation mark on New Kitchens on the Block, connecting people with the chefs who want to serve them locally.”

For those who missed this year’s NKOTB, Goldberg said, “We’ll be back.”

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