From flowers to a solo hotel stay: What moms say they want this Mother’s Day

Just how much do we love Mom? $38 billion worth — because that’s how much money Americans are expected to spend on Mother’s Day.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP Asks: What are you getting for Mother's Day?

Just how much do we love Mom? $38 billion worth — because that’s how much money Americans are expected to spend on Mother’s Day.

According to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, this year’s amount beats the previous record of $35.7 billion set in 2023.

Another record this year is how much shoppers plan on spending: $284.25 per person, again beating 2023’s record of $274.02.

WTOP spoke to tourists on the National Mall as they spent Mother’s Day weekend in the nation’s capital, asking what Mom really wants for her big day, and whether their kids know what that is.

Right outside the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum on Independence Avenue was Brittany and her son Malachi from Sacramento, California.

“I gave flowers to my mom for Mother’s Day,” Malachi said.

Even though Malachi isn’t old enough to be in school yet, he still managed to give his mom the holiday’s top gift.

Out of the 84% of adults celebrating Mother’s Day, three‑quarters will be picking up flowers.

One of the most difficult parts of Mother’s Day shopping is getting Mom to admit what she wants. Some moms give an answer that’s hard to wrap and put a bow on, like wanting to spend time with family.

Brittany is not one of those moms.

“I would like to get my own hotel room by myself,” Brittany said with a big laugh. “With no kids.”

On the other side of the Air and Space Museum was Nikki and her family from New Jersey. Nikki, dressed in a blue sweater with an American‑flag‑clad teddy bear on the front, seemed pleased that both her husband and son agreed to wear the matching American‑flag short‑sleeve button‑downs she picked out.

Everett is Nikki’s elementary‑school‑aged son, and he made his mom very happy with a handcrafted flower he made as her Mother’s Day gift.

Along with families on the National Mall, there were also students from around the country here on school trips — and some were still deciding what to get their mothers for the special day.

Two students from Chesapeake, Virginia, talked through their options.

“Either some jewelry or some candy,” Morgan Haskins said.

When Haskins, who is 13, was asked what she could afford, she quickly answered, “candy.” Haskins did have a good point: while flowers are the number‑one Mother’s Day gift, the item people spend the most money on is jewelry.

Michaela Newkirk said she had already ordered Juicy Couture for her mom and would probably get her earrings as well.

While the students from Chesapeake moved across the Mall, another group of kids from Indiana walked toward the Bar Americano food kiosk.

Courtney Cox — no, not the one from Friends — is a 14‑year‑old who has plans to give her mom something priceless.

“A hug and a kiss and a spring full of joy,” Cox said with a big laugh.

While gifts are popular on Mother’s Day weekend, so are experiences.

This year, a record one‑third of shoppers plan to give experience‑type gifts, such as concerts or sporting events.

That’s something Anne, who along with her 17‑year‑old, was taking in the day on the National Mall, can agree with.

“We go on a yearly Mother’s Day adventure weekend, and this year, we decided to come to D.C.,” Anne said.

Anne, who is from Michigan, hopes their tradition lasts for a very long time.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.