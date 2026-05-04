Duke’s Grocery to open first eatery in Northern Virginia

The D.C. gastropub will be opening a new fast-casual concept called Duke’s Burgers at the Water Park food hall at National Landing in Crystal City.

A burger from Duke's Grocery. The eatery is launching in National Landing in Northern Virginia. (Courtesy Saltbridge Strategies) A burger from Duke's Grocery. The eatery is launching in National Landing in Northern Virginia. (Courtesy Saltbridge Strategies) Duke’s Grocery, home to award-winning burgers and London pub atmosphere, is planting its flag in Northern Virginia for the first time.

The D.C. gastropub will open a new fast-casual concept, Duke’s Burgers, at the Water Park food hall in the National Landing area of Crystal City.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Daniel Kramer, managing partner at the Duo Group, the umbrella company that oversees Duke’s Grocery and Duke’s Counter.

“And we couldn’t be more excited to be getting into Arlington and serving the guests, residents, commuters, and business community of Northern Virginia.”

Kramer told WTOP he liked the “vibrant” atmosphere of Water Park.

“National Landing has so much going on, and frankly, we would have liked to have been there sooner, but it’s better late than never,” he said.

The new Arlington location will also be conveniently located near mass transit.

“It’s right when you walk out of the VRE,” he said. “And then they’re building the new Metro station right there as well.”

Kramer said thanks to cooperation from the Arlington government, the restaurant group will look to open the new Duke’s location within the next two months.

“I don’t think that’s something you normally hear from people in my world, but it’s very clear that Arlington has a pro-business environment,” he said. “And it’s quite nice to see, to be honest, and we’re embracing it.”

This new location will make eight restaurants for the Duo Group. Besides a half-dozen locations for Duke’s Grocery, Duke’s Burger, and Duke’s Counter, the company also operates Korean barbecue eatery Gogi Yogi and Problem Child, a bar and tavern near Nationals Park in Southeast D.C.

However, when asked about Duke’s continued growth beyond the D.C. region, Kramer said his focus is on growing locally.

“We believe that there’s more opportunity across the commonwealth of Virginia and beyond for Duke’s Burgers, and we’re excited to be launching that in National Landing,” Kramer said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.