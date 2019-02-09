National Pizza Day freebies and deals

Saturday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day! Here are some deals and freebies you can really sink your teeth into.

WASHINGTON — It’s not a holiday, but it should be: Saturday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, and local and national chains are offering specials for the big day. Here are some you can really sink your teeth into.

Cicis

Three medium one-topping pizzas to go for $12

Domino’s

Large carryout three-topping pizza for $7.99

Ledo

No deal specified on their website, but National Pizza Day coincides with Ledo’s Customer Appreciation Month, so a coupon is available on their website for a free 8-inch cheese pizza with the purchase of any 18-inch one-topping pizza.

Little Caesar’s

Get a pretzel crust pizza for $6 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Papa John’s

25 percent off all regularly priced pizzas and specialty pizzas are $12 for a limited time.

Pizza Hut

Get any large pizza for $10.99 by using the promo code, “THANKYOU”.

IHOP

That’s right, IHOP is getting in on the action, debuting its Pancizza all weekend.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.