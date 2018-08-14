DC restaurant No. 2 in US for 2018

Three D.C. restaurants made Bon Appétit’s top 50 new restaurants list for 2018, but only one made it in the top 10.

The food publication put Maydan at No. 2, just behind winner Nonesuch in Oklahoma City and in front of Ugly Baby in Brooklyn. Maydan, located on Florida Avenue NW, near 14th and W streets, is the second concept from restaurateur Rose Previte.

In 2014, Previte opened Compass Rose, which specializes in international street food. Maydan, which was also selected as one of the best restaurants of the year by Food & Wine magazine in April, focuses on North African and Middle Eastern cuisine and is known for its open-fire cooking. Previte also serves as the host of WETA’s “Check, Please!” food program.

D.C. restaurants Ellē and all three housed in The Line Hotel (A Rake’s Progress, Brothers and Sisters, and Spoken English) joined Maydan in Bon Appétit’s top 50. It’s been four years since D.C. snagged the coveted title of “Best New Restaurant” — that went to Rose’s Luxury in 2014.

