Again, 3 DC restaurants make Bon Appétit’s top 50 new restaurants list

WASHINGTON — Bon Appétit’s annual list of the 50 best new U.S. restaurants is out, and once again, D.C. is well represented.

Maydan, from Compass Rose’s Rose Previte, made the cut. The North African and Middle Eastern hot spot was also selected as one of the best restaurants of the year by Food & Wine magazine in April.

Bon Appétit also selected the all-day eatery Ellē for its list, as well as all three restaurants in The Line Hotel (A Rake’s Progress, Brothers and Sisters, and Spoken English).

Editors at Bon Appétit use the top 50 list and narrow it down to the 10 best in the country. The “Hot 10” will be revealed on Aug. 14.

Last year, Timber Pizza Co., Himitsu and Pineapple & Pearls were in the top 50. In 2014, D.C.-based Rose’s Luxury was named the best new restaurant in America; Bad Saint came in at no. 2 in 2016.

