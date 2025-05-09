Ding dong dinner: Fairfax Co. McDonald’s rings in new doorbell entry security system

The McDonald's on Franconia Road has decided to close its indoor dining to anyone under 21 years of age, and will now require adults to ring a doorbell.

The McDonald’s on Franconia Road in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County has taken a significant step to increase its security measures after several safety incidents.

The popular fast-food chain location has decided to close its indoor dining to anyone under 21 years old, and will now require adults to ring a doorbell.

The sign posted on the front door reads: “SAFETY NOTICE: Effective immediately. Due to repeated incidents of student violence, this McDonald’s location is temporarily closed for dine-in services to anyone under 21 years of age. The decision was made to protect our staff, our guests, and our community.”

One recent incident in 2023 involved a gunshot heard in the bathroom of the McDonald’s. Police reported that the teens seen leaving the premises shortly after the gun discharged were students at nearby Edison High School.

In a statement to WTOP on Friday, McDonald’s said: “We love being part of the Edison community and we value each and every customer. We’ve enhanced our Franconia Road McDonald’s security measures in an effort to promote a safe environment for our customers and staff. This policy was developed in partnership with local school officials with oversight from local law enforcement. This serves as a temporary fix as we work towards a long-term solution for all.”

Community reactions to the new security efforts have been largely positive, with many saying they’re loving the proactive approach taken by McDonald’s.

“These people in here trying to serve people, and they’re scared for their life,” said one customer in the drive-thru on Friday.

One customer leaving the drive-thru told WTOP, “You’ve got to take care of the safety of your employees.”

“They’ve got to do what they’ve got to do. If people are just going to fight in there, it makes sense that they’re going to lock it,” said a customer on foot that said he had been turned away from the inside dining room. “I ordered on the app. I tried ringing the doorbell. They just said, ‘Are you over 21?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m under 21’ and I said, ‘Can I eat in there?’ And they said, ‘No.’ They said I could take it to go.”

The posted sign on the door goes on to state: “Adults — we are still here to serve you! Please ring the doorbell, and a member of our team will assist you.”

The drive-thru and mobile app are still available to all.

