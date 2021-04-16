Mass vaccination site opens next week in Tysons

A large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic is opening in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Tuesday.

The vaccination center is at the former Lord & Taylor store at Tysons Corner Center, at 1961 Chain Bridge Road, in Tysons, the Fairfax County government said in a statement Friday.

The site will have the capacity to vaccinate 3,000 people a day, as vaccine supplies allow, Board of Supervisors chairman Jeff McKay said in the statement.

At first, the statement said, the new center will give shots to people in Phase 1 of the vaccination process — meaning they are given priority due to their age, jobs or health conditions. Once that’s done, the center will handle people signed up under Phase 2, in which anyone 16 or older can make an appointment.

Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all health districts in the commonwealth to enter Phase 2 on Sunday.

You still need an appointment to get vaccinated, and Fairfax County is not participating in the statewide preregistration website or call center; you can sign up on the county’s website. Once the center starts serving Phase 2 appointments, you’ll be able to find them on vaccinefinder.org as well, the statement said.

“We are excited that we can offer our residents another large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site, this time in the Tysons area, which is easily accessed by several bus routes and located within walking distance of the Tysons Corner Metro station along the Silver Line,” McKay added.

1st case of variant found in Va.

The first cases of a COVID-19 variant first identified in Brazil have shown up in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of health said in a statement Friday that the P.1 variant was discovered in two adults in the commonwealth – one in the Northwest Region who had traveled domestically during their infection period, and another in the Eastern Region with no history of travel. Neither of them had been vaccinated.

The department said that so far, the variant is connected with higher contagiousness, but not with more severe illness. They added that getting vaccinated quickly will slow the development of variants, and that mitigation measures such as wearing masks and staying socially distanced work against all variants.

