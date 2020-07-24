Virginia-based business brings alpacas to your door

The pandemic is bringing out some unique new business ideas. One of these is a service from a Virginia-based company that brings visits from baby alpacas to your door.
It all started when Andrea Diaz, of Vienna, wanted to join in parades alongside local firefighters and teachers with her pet baby alpacas.
Now, she is hoping to bring joy to local children during the pandemic.
“It was a little too hot for them to walk around for miles saying hi to all of the kids, so we thought about driving them instead, and that’s how we came up with this idea,” Diaz said.
She launched My Pet Alpaca this summer. Those who want a visit from Diaz and her two pet alpacas Pisco and Chewpacca must fill out an online form to sign up.
Visits start at $40 for a half an hour and $60 for an hour, depending on location.
“You don’t need to leave the house; you don’t need to go to the zoo; you don’t need to plan a whole day. It can just be a casual visit,” Diaz said.
Once the business started, Diaz said that she purchased a bigger vehicle to transport her alpacas.
“Every time we open the door, they cannot wait to jump in,” Diaz said.
Diaz is from Peru, where she says it’s normal to have alpacas as pets. She moved to Virginia about six years ago.
She said that she wants to continue the business beyond the pandemic.
“Who wouldn’t want to meet two baby alpacas? They’re super fluffy; they’re super friendly,” Diaz said. “Most of the kids are really excited, and they want to pet them immediately.”
