CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan concerned about younger patients | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Business & Finance » New unemployment claims fall…

New unemployment claims fall in D.C., Maryland

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

July 23, 2020, 8:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
DC dept of employment services
Diana Yitbarek, 44, of Washington, D.C., leaves the D.C. Department of Employment Services, after trying to find out about her unemployment benefits in Washington. New weekly claims in D.C. fell. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

New claims for unemployment benefits nationwide rose for the first time in 16 weeks last week, though the total number of Americans getting unemployment benefits continued to fall.

New claims in both the District and Maryland fell, but they rose in Virginia.

The Labor Department reports 1.416 million initial unemployment claims in the week ending July 18, up by 109,000 from the previous week.

Continuing claims totaled 16.197 million last week, down for the eighth straight week.

On an unadjusted basis, which excludes seasonal factors, initial unemployment claims last week totaled 1.371 million.

A total of 59,590 new claims for unemployment benefits were filed in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Unadjusted initial jobless claims for both last week and the previous week:

District of Columbia:

Week ending July 18: 3,013

Week ending July 11: 3,300

Maryland:

Week ending July 18: 16,389

Week ending July 11: 19,463

Virginia:

Week ending July 18: 40,188

Week ending July 11: 32,292

The Labor Department posts initial unemployment claims by state online.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up