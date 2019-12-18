Falls Church City schools to start classes before Labor Day next year

The board voted Tuesday night to start the school year on Aug. 24 — two weeks before Labor Day. The final day of classes will be June 10, 2019.

The board voted Tuesday night to start the school year on Aug. 24 — two weeks before Labor Day. The final day of classes will be June 10, 2019.

The Falls Church School Board has set the first day of school for the 2020-21 school year on August 24, or two weeks before Labor Day. On a 4-2 vote, the Board adopted pre-Labor Day Option B which includes a two week winter break, and a last day of school set for June 10th. pic.twitter.com/zlzTXwTKQL — Falls Church City Schools (@FCCPS) December 18, 2019

Fairfax County, Loudoun County and Prince William County public schools have already voted to start classes next year before Labor Day.

Arlington County Public Schools won’t make a decision on next year’s calendar until February.

In Maryland, Montgomery and Frederick counties have also voted to start school next year before Labor Day.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s 2016 executive order requiring schools to open after Labor Day was overturned earlier this year by the Maryland General Assembly.

