Falls Church City schools to start classes before Labor Day next year

Teddy Gelman

December 18, 2019, 9:49 AM

The Falls Church City school board is the latest school system to announce it will start classes before Labor Day next year.

The board voted Tuesday night to start the school year on Aug. 24 — two weeks before Labor Day. The final day of classes will be June 10, 2019.

Fairfax County, Loudoun County and Prince William County public schools have already voted to start classes next year before Labor Day.

Arlington County Public Schools won’t make a decision on next year’s calendar until February.

In Maryland, Montgomery and Frederick counties have also voted to start school next year before Labor Day.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s 2016 executive order requiring schools to open after Labor Day was overturned earlier this year by the Maryland General Assembly.

