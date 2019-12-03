Montgomery County Public Schools will open before Labor Day next year

Montgomery County Public Schools will open in August for the first time since Gov. Larry Hogan's 2016 executive order that changed the start date to after Labor Day.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s 2016 executive order requiring schools to open after Labor Day was overturned earlier this year by the Maryland General Assembly.

The 2020-2021 school calendar, approved unanimously Tuesday by the Montgomery County School Board, has classes starting on Aug. 31, 2020. Labor Day is one week later, on Sept. 7, 2020. The last day of school will be June 16, 2021.

Other calendar highlights:

Schools will stay open on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2021, with the idea that lessons will focus on it.

One noninstructional day will coincide with Rosh Hashana on Sept. 28, 2020.

Spring break will last 10 days, including two weekends.

Two professional development and make-up days are scheduled for the Lunar New Year on Feb. 12, 2021, and Eid al-Fitr on May 13, 2021.

Arcola and Roscoe R. Nix Elementary Schools will continue to have an “innovative” school calendar, with classes starting on July 6, 2020 and ending on June 14, 2021.

Montgomery County Public Schools released a memo with more details about the calendar for the upcoming school year.

