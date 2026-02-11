Live Radio
Driver who veered off I-66 in Northern Virginia, flying onto Metro tracks, charged with reckless driving

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

February 11, 2026, 5:22 PM

One person was hospitalized Wednesday after a car crashed onto the Metro track near Dunn Loring-Merrifield station, shutting down the Orange Line between West Falls Church and Vienna.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue units responded to the crash at 11:24 a.m. in the area of Interstate 66 westbound, just before the Cedar Lane overpass. A car traveling on the interstate crashed onto the neighboring Metro tracks, and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

According to Virginia State Police’s initial investigation, the driver of a Honda Accord reached down to grab his EZ Pass device and ran off the left side of the road, driving onto a mound of snow and ice that acted as a ramp and launched the vehicle airborne, through fencing and onto the tracks.

The drive sustained minor injuries in the crash and was charged with reckless driving.

The Orange Line was shut down in both directions between West Falls Church and Vienna for more than two hours. Single tracking between those stations began around 1:40 p.m., according to an update from the transit agency. Riders experienced continued delays.

The HOV lane of I-66 westbound was also shut down for a time, Fairfax County fire officials said.

