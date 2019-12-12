Frederick County schools set new school start date before Labor Day

After weeks of debate, kids in Frederick County, Maryland, will head back to school before Labor Day on Aug. 31 next year.

That’s the latest of three possible dates from which the school board had to choose. The other two proposed calendars had possible start days on Aug. 17 and Aug. 24.

Students will have off for both Fair Day and Yom Kippur, as well as Election Day. The school system has a tradition of giving kids off for Fair Day so they can attend the Great Frederick Fair for free.

The approved calendar has the last day of school set for June 15, 2021 and a six-day spring break that includes the Monday after Easter.

Meanwhile, Prince George’s County Public Schools will discuss starting school before Labor Day at a board meeting Thursday night.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s 2016 executive order requiring schools to open after Labor Day was overturned earlier this year by the Maryland General Assembly.

