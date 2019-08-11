GW Parkway reopens after fatal morning crash

One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning off the George Washington Memorial Parkway in McLean, Virginia.

The crash closed all northbound lanes of the GW Parkway between Va. 123 and the Capital Beltway for around three hours as police investigated a vehicle which had gone off the roadway shortly before 6 a.m.

U.S. Park Police officers responding to the crash found the vehicle just off the road past the tree line. Its sole occupant was pronounced dead on the scene.

