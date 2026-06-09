Herndon man arrested in alleged abduction, assault, carjacking and police chase

Cristian Alvarenga, 25, of Herndon, Virginia, was arrested and charged in a series of crimes that police say happened Saturday night.

A man has been arrested who’s charged in a series of crimes that Herndon police say took place Saturday — including an abduction, assault and carjacking.

Cristian Alvarenga, 25, of Herndon, Virginia, was taken into custody after police received tips from community members who saw him. He was arrested near the intersection of Elden Street and Alabama Drive, according to an update from Herndon police Tuesday morning.

His arrest comes after a car chase that stretched from Virginia, through D.C. and Maryland — where the stolen vehicle was left behind.

Police said they were initially called to the 1000 block of Knight Lane for a “domestic situation” Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.

But before police arrived to the house, Alvarenga allegedly abducted someone he knew and used the person’s car to leave the neighborhood.

Police from multiple jurisdictions chased the stolen car and Alvarenga left the vehicle, and its owner, in Prince George’s County. The person who was abducted is safe, police said.

Before his arrest, Herndon police shared a photo of Alvarenga online Monday and said he was considered “armed and dangerous.”

He’s been charged with abduction, assault, carjacking, driving without a valid license as well as two counts of robbery and preventing a call to 911, according to police.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.

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