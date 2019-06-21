202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Sexting to be addressed…

Sexting to be addressed earlier in Fairfax Co. sex ed curriculum

By John Domen June 21, 2019 6:40 am 06/21/2019 06:40am
Share

In Virginia, the Fairfax County School Board has approved a plan to expand the curriculum taught in the Family Life Education program (commonly referred to sex ed classes) to account for the rapid growth and influence that technology and social media plays in our lives and relationships.

Notably, there will be a much bigger focus on “sexting” — something that was previously part of the program taught to eighth graders.

Now, the topic of “sexting” will be addressed with sixth graders, and reinforced when they’re in 7th and 9th grades as well.

The increased focus on technology also recognizes the influence of social media on relationships, with the instruction geared toward helping students differentiate between the more positive uses and the ways it can be used inappropriately.

Ninth graders will also begin focusing more on consequences — including the emotional ones — that so much explicit content consumed digitally can have.

For instance, the updated program will delve into pornography and how it can impact healthy relationships. But the lessons will also impress on students the short and long term consequences that come with recording, possessing, sharing and distributing sexually explicit media through texting and social media.

The instruction will touch on the emotional impact, as well as the legal implications that come with sharing content among friends and classmates.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Education News fairfax county school board Fairfax County, VA News Health & Fitness News john domen Latest News Living News Local News sex ed sex education sexting Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Jackie Onassis’ 340-acre estate on Martha’s Vineyard hits market for $65M

It’s a castle fit for Camelot. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s 340-acre Martha’s Vineyard estate, known as Red Gate Farm, is on the market for $65 million. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!