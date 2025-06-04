Road closures for 2025 WorldPride Festival could impact weekend traffic

If you are coming to D.C. for the WorldPride Festival, you may come across road closures in the area.

If you are coming to D.C. for the WorldPride Festival, you may come across road closures in the area.

The WorldPride Festival takes place Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8. The two-day event begins with the WorldPride parade through D.C., then becoming a street festival.

It will be capped off with a closing ceremony featuring rapper Doechii as the headliner. Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan and Cynthia Erivo are also scheduled to perform.

The World Pride Parade will assemble on 15th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to U Street, NW and proceed east on T Street, NW, south on 14th Street, NW, east on Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, and south on 9th Street, NW where it will finish on Constitution Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 14th Street, NW.

Motorists looking to travel in Northwest and downtown D.C. may use U Street, NW, Massachusetts Avenue NW, Independence Avenue, SW, 17th Street, NW, and the 3rd Street Tunnel.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Friday, June 6, 2025, at midnight through Monday, June 9, 2025, at 6 a.m.:

17th Street from S Street to P Street, NW

R Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of 17th Street, NW

Corcoran Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of Corcoran Street, NW

Q Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of 17th Street, NW

Church Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of Church Street, NW

P Street, NW – 100 feet east and west of P Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, June 7 from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 15th Street to Thomas Circle, NW (Eastbound lanes only)

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 17th Street to 15th Street, NW

17th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

15th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street from U Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

13th Street from K Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Friday, June 6 from approximately 4 a.m. through Monday, June 9, 2025, at 6 a.m.:

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Corcoran Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 16th Street, NW

Q Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Church Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 7 from approximately 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

15th Street from U Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Swann Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

S Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

R Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Corcoran Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Q Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Church Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

O Street from 16th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 7 from approximately noon to 11:59 p.m.:

Wallach Place from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

T Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

S Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Riggs Road from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

R Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Corcoran Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Q Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

P Street from 14th Street to Logan Circle, NW

Rhode Island Avenue from Scott Circle to Logan Circle, NW

N Street from 15th Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

Vermont Avenue from N Street to K Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue ramps to Thomas Circle from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW (Massachusetts Avenue will continue to flow east/west under Thomas Circle, NW)

M Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

Green Court from 14th Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

L Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

K Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

I Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

Zei Alley from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

E Street from 15th Street to13th Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW

15th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

14th Street from U Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

12th Street Tunnel to include the I-395 northbound exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway and the westbound I-395 exit 4B toward 12th Street, NW Downtown

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to E Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

The following streets will be posted for Emergency No Parking from Thursday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. through Monday, June 9 at 6:30 a.m.:

3rd Street from C Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW

6th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW

C Street from 3rd Street to 6th Street NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

7th Street from D Street to Independence Avenue NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Thursday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. through Monday, June 9 at 6:30 a.m.:

Louisiana Avenue from 1st Street to Constitution Avenue NW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street NW (local traffic only)

Constitution Avenue from Louisiana Avenue to 9th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street NW (local traffic only)

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW

C Street from 3rd Street to 6th Street NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 12th Street NW

7th Street from E Street to Independence Avenue NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to D Street SW

12th Street Tunnel to include the I-395 northbound exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway and the westbound I-395 exit 4B toward 12th Street NW Downtown

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

