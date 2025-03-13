This Grammy-winning rapper will cap off World Pride in DC

Doechii will be headlining World Pride's closing concert in D.C. The rapper's popularity has exploded since the release of her 2024 mixtape "Alligator Bites Never Heal."

The rapper’s popularity has exploded since the release of her 2024 mixtape “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” which won Rap Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards last month.

The 26-year-old is openly bisexual and was recently honored as the 2025 Billboard Woman of the Year, an honor previously given to superstars including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

An estimated 2 to 3 million people are expected to travel from around the world to the nation’s capital for World Pride. The event begins May 31 at Nationals Park with a welcome concert headlined by Colombian pop star Shakira.

Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan and Cynthia Erivo are also scheduled to perform.

This year’s festival theme is the “Fabric of Freedom,” which “symbolizes the diversity of our community, it is our shared humanity and unshakable unity that defines our greatest strength,” the event’s website reads.

More information about World Pride is available at its website.

