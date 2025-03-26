As DC World Pride nears, excitement and concern grow

As excitement builds for D.C.'s World Pride this June, concerns remain about how federal policies regarding LGBTQ+ issues might impact the festivities.

As excitement builds for D.C.’s World Pride this June, there are concerns about how current federal government policies regarding LGBTQ+ issues might impact the festivities.

World Pride events run from May 17 to June 8 and are expected to pull over two million visitors, organizers said.

“I think we’ll see a decline in the international travel that was planned,” said Stephen Rutgers, owner of Crush Dance Bar at 14th and U Streets, NW, which is one of about 20 bars and restaurants in D.C. that cater to the LGBTQ+ community.

He notes that Egale Canada, Canada’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group, has already decided not to participate in World Pride this year. InterPride, one of the event’s organizers, has also issued a travel warning to queer and transgender individuals who might want to attend.

Both organizations cite the anti-trans policies of President Donald Trump’s administration, explaining that they create a dangerous environment.

Rutgers agreed the current federal posture has created negativity within the community, but he remains hopeful for a good turnout.

“Most everything being planned is on District property,” Rutgers said, adding how that avoids having to get permits approved by the National Park Service.

Some are even concerned that the Trump administration might offer counterprogramming in order to distract from the World Pride events.

Rutgers isn’t too concerned about that.

“Pride started as a protest,” he said. “I think with everything going on, we will still see a lot of people come.”

It is estimated that over two million people could visit D.C. during Pride Month.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said there are “no known threats to World Pride 25,” adding a need to keep vigilant.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.