‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo to headline DC World Pride

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo will be headlining a concert for World Pride in D.C. this June.

The 38-year-old British actor is best known for her performance as Elphaba in “Wicked” (2024), Harriet Tubman in “Harriet” (2019), and on the theater stage as Celie Harris in “The Color Purple” (2015). She’ll be singing on the Capitol Stage in front of the Capitol Building on June 7 as part of a two-day, free parade and concert rounding out Pride festivities.

Erivo, who identifies as queer and is in a relationship with Emmy-award winning actor Lena Waithe, is one of several performers scheduled (and more soon to be announced) for the concert.

World Pride 2025 kicks off May 31 from Nationals Park with a welcome concert headlined by Colombian pop star Shakira. Other events include headliners, such as Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan at the RFK Festival Grounds from June 6-7.

This year’s festival theme is the “Fabric of Freedom,” which “symbolizes the diversity of our community, it is our shared humanity and unshakable unity that defines our greatest strength,” the event’s website reads.

An estimated 2 to 3 million people are expected to travel from around the world to the nation’s capital for World Pride.

More information about World Pride is available at its website.

