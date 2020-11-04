How we voted: Biden support strong in N.Va., Md. suburbs

In and around Washington, D.C. election results show voters in suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia cast their ballots for Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Voters in fast-growing counties in Northern Virginia and Maryland cast their ballots for Democratic challenger Joe Biden — turning some counties from red to blue — but President Donald Trump’s support remained strong in Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

According to the Associated Press, Biden beat Trump in Virginia, 53% to 45%, earning the commonwealth’s 13 electoral votes.

In Northern Virginia, Biden outperformed 2016 candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton in Loudoun and Prince William counties. In Loudoun, Biden beat Trump 61% to 36%. Clinton got 55% in 2016.

Prince William County, which was a Republican stronghold for presidential candidates until voting for Barack Obama in 2008, voted strongly for Biden, 63% to 34%. In 2016, Hillary Clinton got 57% of the vote in Prince William.

In 2016, voters in Stafford County, which has resisted considering itself part of Northern Virginia, supported Trump over Clinton, 51% to 42%.

Tuesday, Stafford County turned from red to blue — Biden beat Trump, 50% to 47%.

Just south of Stafford County, along Interstate 95, Trump’s support solidified. In 2016, Trump beat Clinton 55% to 38%. In 2020, Trump walloped Biden in Spotsylvania, 71% to 26%.

As in 2016, Fairfax and Arlington counties, and the City of Alexandria strongly backed the Democratic candidate, while Fauquier supported Republican Trump.

With the exception of larger cities, including Richmond and Norfolk, which supported Biden, most of the Virginia map appears red.

In Maryland, according to Associated Press, Biden beat Trump 63% to 34%.

While Maryland has long backed Democratic presidential candidates, Frederick County voted for Republican candidates John McCain and Mitt Romney, in the 2008 and 2012 elections that Barack Obama won.

On Election Day, Frederick County, which in 2016 voted 47% to 45% in favor of Trump, flipped to support Biden, 51% to 46%. According to the U.S. Census, the population of the county grew by more than 11% in the past decade.

Montgomery County voted 79% to 19% in favor of Biden. Prince George’s County supported Biden, 90% to 8%. Voters in Baltimore County and the Baltimore city strongly supported Biden.

As in 2016, Howard, Anne Arundel and Charles counties voted for Clinton, while St. Mary’s, Calvert and Carroll counties supported Trump.

All of the counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and west of Frederick county voted for Trump.

In the District of Columbia, Joe Biden got 92% of the vote and Trump 5%.

