Maryland county-by-county results 2020

Here are the preliminary election results for the following Maryland counties.
- Anne Arundel County
- Calvert County
- Charles County
- Frederick County
- Howard County
- Montgomery County
- Prince George’s County
You can find statewide Maryland results here.
For D.C. and Virginia results, click here.
Anne Arundel County
Board of Education
Voters in the district vote for one. Leading candidates in bold.
|District 2
Robert A. Silkworth – 57%
Raleigh Turnage, Jr. – 42.2%
|District 3
Ken Baughman – 46.7%
Corinne Frank – 52.9%
|District 6
India L. Ochs – 44%
Joanna Bache Tobin – 55.2%
Judge
|Circuit Court
Vote for up to four
Pamela Alban – 26.2%
Elizabeth Morris – 27.1%
Rob Thompson – 23.2%
Richard Trunnell – 22.8%
|Court of Appeals – Circuit 5
Vote for continuance in office
Jonathan Biran – Yes – 79.7% / No – 20.3%
Ballot Questions
Leading answers in bold.
|Question A – Charter Amendment, Legislative Branch – Duties of County Auditor
To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to allow the County Auditor to have access to all records and files pertaining to County business; to allow the County Auditor to conduct additional financial and performance audits or reviews of any office, department, or agency funded in whole or in part by County funds; and to allow the County Auditor to conduct investigations of an act or allegation of fraud, waste, or abuse in the obligation, expenditure, or use of County resources.
|Question B – Charter Amendment, Executive Branch – Appointment and Confirmation of Certain Department Heads
To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to require County Council confirmation of the County Executives appointments of the County Attorney, Chief of Police, and Fire Chief and to allow the County Council, on the affirmative vote of not less than five members, to prevent removal of a County Attorney appointed by the County Executive.
|
Question C – Charter Amendment, Merit System – Exempt Positions
To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to remove the limit of 1,500 hours per calendar year for hourly rate contractual employees in the exempt service under Section 802(a)(14) of the Charter.
|
Question D – Charter Amendment, Centralized Purchasing – Competitive Bidding
To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to permit the County Council to increase the minimum value of purchases and contracts requiring full competitive bidding to an amount not less than $25,000 and not greater than $100,000.
|
Question E – Charter Amendment Merit System – Probationary Period – Extension of Probationary Period
To amend Section 806 of the Anne Arundel County Charter to modify the probationary period from six months to the time required to complete the departments entry-level training program plus 12 months for entry-level full-time classified sworn employees of the Police Department, Fire Department, Sheriffs Office, and Department of Detention Facilities, and to provide that a probationary period does not run while an employee is on paid or unpaid leave that exceeds 80 consecutive hours.
|
Question F – Charter Amendment Executive Branch – Expanding the Limitation on Term of Temporary Appointees
To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to expand the initial term for an acting Chief Administrative Officer or acting head of any office or department from 60 days to 120 days, and to allow the County Council to extend that term by up to two additional six month periods instead of the current four months.
|
Question G – Charter Amendment, Anne Arundel County Human Relations Commission
To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to require the Anne Arundel County Human Relations Commission.
Calvert County
See the breakdown here. Leading candidates in bold.
Board of Education
Voters in the district vote for one
|District 1
Dawn C. Balinski – 56.7%
Chad Leo – 42.6%
|District 2
Dawn Keen – 44.3%
Antoine White – 51.7%
Jana Smith Post –
|District 3
Inez N. Claggett – 94.5%
Tiffany Thompson –
Judge
|Circuit Court – Judicial Circuit 7
Vote for up to two
Mark Carmean – 42.1%
Andrew S. Rappaport – 57.3%
|Court of Appeals – Circuit 5
Vote for continuance in office
Jonathan Biran – Yes – 83.6% / No – 16.4%
Charles County
See the breakdown here. Leading candidate in bold.
Judge
|Circuit Court – Judicial Circuit 7
Vote for one
Patrick Devine – 46.7%
Makeba Gibbs – 53.1%
|Court of Appeals – Circuit 5
Vote for continuance in office
Jonathan Biran – Yes – 75.6% / No – 24.4%
Frederick County
See the breakdown here. Leading candidate in bold.
Board of Education
Vote for up to three
|David Bass – 15.1%
Rae M. Gallagher (Incumbent) – 14.4%
|Lois Jarman (Incumbent) – 13.7%
Jason “Mr. J” Johnson – 16%
Sue Johnson – 21.7%
|Dean Rose – 13.9%
Paulette Anders –
Judge
|Circuit Court – Judicial Court 6
Theresa M. Adams – 97.8%
|Court of Special Appeals – Circuit 3
Vote for continuance in office
Kathryn Grill Graeff – Yes 86% / No – 14%
Ballot Questions
|
Question A – Charter Amendment – Council Non-interference
This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to require the County Executive to provide any information that is requested by an individual County Council member, which is for the purpose of introducing and evaluating legislation or to engage in the review and monitoring of Government programs, activities and policy implementation.
|
Question B – Charter Amendment – Borrowing Limitations
This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to reduce the percentage of assessable property the County can pledge for debt from 5% to 3% of assessable real property, and from 15% to 9% of assessable personal property.
|
Question C – Charter Amendment – Council Member Vacancy
This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to provide that the County Council shall fill a vacancy on the Council by choosing one of three persons from a list submitted by the central committee of the same political party as the vacating member. If no list is submitted or the vacating member was not a member of a political party, the Council shall appoint a person it deems best qualified to hold office. If the Council fails to fill the vacancy within 45 days, the County Executive shall fill the vacancy by following the same procedure. All persons considered for appointment shall be presented to the public and shall be interviewed by either the Council or Executive, allowing for public comment, prior to appointment. If the vacancy occurs in the first year of the vacating member’s term, after a person is appointed to temporarily fill the vacancy, a special election will be held to elect and fill the vacancy for the balance of the term.
|
Question D – Charter Amendment – County Executive Vacancy
This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to provide a process to fill a vacancy in the position of County Executive. The County Council shall fill a vacancy of the Executive by choosing one of three persons from a list submitted by the central committee of the same political party as the vacating Executive. If no list is submitted or the vacating Executive was not a member of a political party, the Council shall appoint a person it deems best qualified to hold office. If the Council fails to fill the vacancy within 45 days, the Council shall appoint the County’s Chief Administrative Officer. All persons considered for appointment shall be presented to the public and shall be interviewed, allowing for public comment, prior to appointment. If the vacancy occurs in the first year of the vacating Executive’s term, after a person is appointed to temporarily fill the vacancy, a special election will be held to elect and fill the vacancy for the balance of the term.
Howard County
See the breakdown here. Leading candidate in bold.
Board of Education
Voters in the district vote for one
|District 1
|Christina Delmont Small – 64.9%
Matthew Molyett – 34.6%
|District 2
|Larry Pretlow – 28.1%
Antonia Barkley Watts – 71.2%
|District 3
|Tom Heffner – 22.2%
Jolene Mosley – 77%
|District 4
|Jen Mallo – 51.7%
Sezin Palmer – 47.4%
Julie Hotopp
|District 5
|Yun Lu – 64.8%
Cindy Vaillancourt – 34.8%
Judge
|Circuit Court – Judicial Circuit 5
Vote for one
Quincy L. Coleman – 51.6%
John J. Kuchno – 48%
|Court of Special Appeals Circuit 3
Vote for continuance in office
Kathryn Grill Graeff – Yes – 83.5% / No – 16.5%
Ballot Questions
Leading answers in bold.
|
Question A – Charter Amendment – Redistricting Dates
Changing the Howard County Charter to allow the County Council to set dates for drawing new Council district borders. After each official count of everyone who lives in the County, the Council would quickly form a redistricting commission and set dates for the commission to submit a plan for new Council district borders, and for the plan to become law if the Council does not adopt a different plan. The dates for these actions are now set by the County Charter, which uses an outdated State election schedule.
|
Question B – Charter Amendment – Citizen Board Term
Changing the Howard County Charter to shorten the term a resident would serve as a member on most County boards from five years to three years.
|
Question C – Charter Amendment – County Employment Discrimination
Changing the Howard County Charter to prohibit employment discrimination by Howard County based on a person’s disability, color, national origin, immigration status, age, occupation, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, family status, or personal appearance. The prohibition would no longer include the word sex and the County could still not make an employment decision based on a person’s political or religious opinions or associations or race.
Montgomery County
Board of Education
See the breakdown here. Leading candidates in bold.
Voters in the district vote for one
|District 2
Michael Fryar – 39.4%
|District 4
Shebra Evans (Incumbent) – 66.2%
|At-Large
Suni Dasgupta – 45.8%
Judge
Leading candidates in bold.
|Circuit Court – Judicial Court 6
Vote for up to 4
Bibi M. Berry (Incumbent) – 23%
David A. Boynton (Incumbent) – 21.1%
Christopher C. Fogleman (Incumbent) – 20.1%
Michael Joseph McAuliffe (Incumbent) – 20.8%
Marylin Pierre – 14.4%
Thomas P. Johnson III
|Court of Appeals – Circuit 7
For continuance in office
Mary Ellen Barbera – Yes – 90.7% / No – 9.3%
Ballot Questions
Leading answers in bold.
|
Question A – Charter Amendment by Act of County Council Property Tax Limit – Limit Tax Rate Increases
Amend Section 305 of the County Charter to prohibit the County Council from adopting a tax rate on real property that exceeds the tax rate on real property approved for the previous year, unless all current Councilmembers vote affirmatively for the increase. This amendment would replace the current property tax limit, which requires an affirmative vote of all current Councilmembers to levy a tax on real property that would produce total revenue that exceeds the total revenue produced by the tax on real property in the preceding fiscal year plus any increase in the Consumer Price Index. The current property tax limit exempts real property tax revenue derived from: (1) newly constructed property; (2) newly rezoned property; (3) certain property assessed differently under State law; (4) property that has undergone a change in use; and (5) property in a development tax district to provide funding for capital improvements.
|
Question B – Charter Amendment by Petition – Property Tax Limit – Prohibit Override
Amend Section 305 of the County Charter to prohibit the County Council from levying an ad valorem tax on real property that would produce total revenue (not including property tax revenue from certain enumerated sources) that exceeds the total revenue produced by the tax on real property in the preceding fiscal year plus a percentage of the previous year’s real property tax revenues that equals any increase in the Consumer Price Index. Section 305 currently permits the County Council to exceed the limit on real property tax revenue only upon the affirmative vote of all current Councilmembers.
|
Question C – Charter Amendment by Act of County Council – County Council – Increase to 11 Councilmembers
“Amend the County Charter to:
|
Question D – Charter Amendment by Petition – County Council – Alter Council Composition to 9 Districts
Amend Sections 102 and 103 of the County Charter to:
Prince George’s County
Board of Education
Voters in the district vote for one. Leading candidates in bold.
|District 1
|David H. Murray (Incumbent) – 98.7%
|District 4
|Shayla Adams-Stafford – 65.8%
Bryan M. Swann – 33.8%
|District 5
|Raaheela Ahmed (Incumbent) – 98.3%
|District 7
|Alexis Nicole Branch – 34.7%
Kenneth F. Harris – 64.9%
|District 8
|Edward Burroughs (Incumbent) – 85.9%
Gary Lee Falls – 13.3%
Judge
Leading candidates in bold.
|Circuit Court – Judicial Circuit 07
Wytonja Curry (Incumbent) – 18.4%
Jared Michael McCarthy (Incumbent) – 13.8%
ShaRon M. Grayson Kelsey (Incumbent) – 18.4%
|Vote for up to five
Cathy H. Serrette (Incumbent) – 16.4%
April T. Ademiluyi – 13.5%
Gladys Weatherspoon – 19.3%
Ballot Questions
Leading answers in bold.
|
Question A – Bond issue, public works and transportation facilities bonds
AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $178,150,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation, or repair of, Public Works and Transportation Facilities (including roads and bridges, parking lots and maintenance facilities), including the acquisition and development of sites therefor, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefor, as defined therein.
|
Question B – Bond Issue – Library Facilities Bonds
AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $28,829,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of Library Facilities, including the acquisition and development of sites therefor, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefor, as defined therein.
|
Question C – Bond Issue – Public Safety Facilities Bonds
AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $44,477,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation, or repair of, Public Safety Facilities (including Fire Department Facilities), including the acquisition and development of sites therefor, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefor, as defined therein.
|
Question D – Bond Issue – County Buildings Bonds
AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $133,000,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of County Buildings, including the acquisition and development of sites therefor, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefor, as defined therein.
|
Question E – Bond Issue – Community College Facilities Bonds
AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $121,714,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of Community College Facilities, including the acquisition and development of sites therefor, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefor; as defined therein.
