DC election results 2020

Election results for D.C. races.

DC Council:



DC ballot initiative:

US House of Representatives:

Senate:



Board of Education

144 of 144 precincts reporting

Voters in wards vote for no more than one candidate. D.C. notes its next update will be released at noon on Nov. 4.

At-Large All voters vote for not more than one Jacque Patterson – 32.1%

Mysiki Valentine – 18.8%

Ravi Perry – 10.8%

Christopher W. Martin – 11.0%

Dorothy Douglas – 18.7%

Troy Murphy – 7.0% Ward 2 Allister Chang – 48.8%

James Harnett – 11.9%

Sarah Mehrotra – 33.3%

Christopher Etesse – 4.9% Ward 4 Frazier O’Leary is running unopposed. Ward 7 Dontrell Smith – 26.0%

Charles Boston – 6.9%

Eboni-Rose Thompson – 41.2%

Karen Williams (incumbent) – 25.2% Ward 8 Ryan Washington – 27.5%

Carlene Reid – 46.6%

Lajoy Johnson-Law – 25.2%

