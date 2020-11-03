ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Election News » DC election results 2020

DC election results 2020

The Associated Press

November 3, 2020, 11:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DC Council:

DC ballot initiative:

US House of Representatives:

Senate:

Board of Education

144 of 144 precincts reporting

Voters in wards vote for no more than one candidate. D.C. notes its next update will be released at noon on Nov. 4.

At-Large

All voters vote for not more than one

 Jacque Patterson – 32.1%
Mysiki Valentine – 18.8%
Ravi Perry – 10.8%
Christopher W. Martin – 11.0%
Dorothy Douglas – 18.7%
Troy Murphy – 7.0%
Ward 2 Allister Chang – 48.8%
James Harnett – 11.9%
Sarah Mehrotra – 33.3%
Christopher Etesse – 4.9%
Ward 4 Frazier O’Leary is running unopposed.
Ward 7 Dontrell Smith – 26.0%
Charles Boston – 6.9%
Eboni-Rose Thompson – 41.2%
Karen Williams (incumbent) – 25.2%
Ward 8 Ryan Washington – 27.5%
Carlene Reid – 46.6%
Lajoy Johnson-Law – 25.2%

 

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More results:

Related News

Recommended

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Navy awards contract for next generation of submarines expected to cost $110B

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

CISA headquarters brings DHS consolidated campus into focus

2020 roundup: Most key lawmakers for feds keep congressional seats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up