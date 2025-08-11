What’s changing in DC-area school districts this fall?

The end of the summer is almost here, and soon, you’ll have to start setting the alarm and packing backpacks and lunch bags. Here’s what you need to know.

From saving on school supplies to the impact of federal cuts, the WTOP team is studying up on hot-button topics in education across the D.C. region. Follow on air and online in our series, “WTOP Goes Back to School” this August and September.

The end of the summer is almost here, and soon, you’ll have to start setting the alarm and packing backpacks and lunch bags.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s new in school systems around the D.C. region this year.

DC

DC Public Schools

Number of schools: 117

Total enrollment: 53,140

First Day: Aug. 25

What to know:

Rolling out a bell to bell cellphone ban for students in middle and high schools. Students will put devices away at the start of the day and retrieve them at the end.

Launched a new Parent Portal for students who are eligible for transportation based on their individualized education program.

First school year for Antoinette Mitchell as state superintendent. She had previously been acting state superintendent of education.

Maryland

Frederick County Public Schools

Number of schools: 69 last year

Total enrollment: Over 48,000

First Day: Aug. 20

What to know:

Board of Education approved cellphone policy for students in May. Elementary schoolers can’t use phones the whole day, middle schoolers can only use them for instructional purposes but not at lunch or between classes, and high schoolers can use them for instructional reasons, at lunch and in between classes, according to the Frederick News-Post.

Recently broke ground on a replacement for Yellow Springs Elementary, the Frederick News-Post reported.

Montgomery County Public Schools

Number of schools: 210 last year

Total enrollment: 159,182 last year

First Day: Aug. 26

What to know:

Adopted stricter cellphone rules going into effect this fall. Elementary and middle schoolers have to keep devices off and stored away at all times during the school day. High schoolers can use devices between classes and during lunch breaks, but not during instructional time.

Introducing a new grading policy, detailing how final course grades are calculated and how much weight certain assignments get.

Planning to use stricter punishments for kids who use or threaten violence. Upgrading possible punishment for attacking a teacher or making a bomb threat.

Making improvement to the background screening process, after the Office of Inspector General said thousands of employees have outdated criminal background checks.

Prince George’s County Public Schools

Number of schools: 201

Total enrollment: 132,854 last year

First Day: Aug. 26

What to know:

Shawn Joseph is starting the year as the district’s interim superintendent.

Launching new app for parents to monitor school buses.

Recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the school that will replace Hyattsville Elementary School.

Broke ground for a new school in Brandywine.

Howard County Public Schools

Number of schools: 78 last year

Total enrollment: 58,023 as of 5/1/2025

First Day: Aug. 25

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Number of schools: 126, according to U.S. News & World Report

Total enrollment: 84,346 in SY 2023-24

First Day: Aug. 25-26

Virginia

Arlington Public Schools

Number of schools: 42 last year

Total enrollment: 27,986 last year

First Day: Aug. 25

What to know:

Seven Arlington campuses will be Title I schools next year, but two that previously had the Title I designation won’t have it this fall.

Expanding the use of Yondr pouches to include more high schools.

City of Alexandria Public Schools

Number of schools: 18 last year

Total enrollment: 16,613 last year

First Day: Aug. 18

Fairfax County Public Schools

Number of schools: 199 last year

Total enrollment: 180,558

First Day: Aug. 18

What to know:

Adopted a new cellphone policy. For high schoolers, phones have to be off the whole day except for lunch time.

Weapons detectors will be permanent at all middle and high schools.

Early release Wednesdays for elementary schools. Dismissal will be three hours early.

A new grading policy is in place for middle and high schoolers.

Loudoun County Public Schools

Number of schools: 100

Total enrollment: 82,000

First Day: Aug. 21

What to know:

Will start using AI technology to help review school security camera footage to watch for weapons or fights.

Anyone who wants to bring a bag into a varsity football game will have to use a clear one.

Planning to pilot metal detectors at some sporting events.

The division has four new Think Big Corners at elementary schools, offering hands-on STEM learning to students.

Launched Family Academy, virtual workshops to help support families.

Introducing ACCESS Academy to offer dual-enrollment credits and IT certifications for students pursuing tech careers. The program, a partnership with George Mason and NOVA, is at Potomac Falls High School.

Prince William County Public Schools

Number of schools: 100 schools and programs

Total enrollment: 89,442

First Day: Aug. 18

What to know:

A bell-to-bell cellphone policy went into effect Aug. 1.

Introducing a new app to track buses.

In January 2026, newly constructed Occoquan Elementary will officially open. It will be the first Net-Zero energy school in the district.

Working on a new strategic plan to guide work through 2030.

Stafford County Public Schools

Number of schools: 33 last year

Total enrollment: 31,992

First Day: Aug. 12

What to know:

Introducing a new tiered bell schedule for elementary schools.

Families have to opt in to transportation. They are not going to automatically be assigned a bus this year.

Using SCOUT, a new mobile engagement bus.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools

Number of schools: 5 last year

Total enrollment: 3,632

First Day: Aug. 19

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.