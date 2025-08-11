Live Radio
What’s changing in DC-area school districts this fall?

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

August 11, 2025, 4:54 AM

From saving on school supplies to the impact of federal cuts, the WTOP team is studying up on hot-button topics in education across the D.C. region. Follow on air and online in our series, “WTOP Goes Back to School” this August and September.

The end of the summer is almost here, and soon, you’ll have to start setting the alarm and packing backpacks and lunch bags.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s new in school systems around the D.C. region this year.

DC

DC Public Schools

Number of schools: 117

Total enrollment: 53,140

First Day: Aug. 25

What to know:

Maryland

Frederick County Public Schools

Number of schools: 69 last year

Total enrollment: Over 48,000

First Day: Aug. 20

What to know:

  • Board of Education approved cellphone policy for students in May. Elementary schoolers can’t use phones the whole day, middle schoolers can only use them for instructional purposes but not at lunch or between classes, and high schoolers can use them for instructional reasons, at lunch and in between classes, according to the Frederick News-Post.
  • Recently broke ground on a replacement for Yellow Springs Elementary, the Frederick News-Post reported.

Montgomery County Public Schools

Number of schools: 210 last year

Total enrollment: 159,182 last year

First Day: Aug. 26

What to know:

Prince George’s County Public Schools

Number of schools: 201

Total enrollment: 132,854 last year

First Day: Aug. 26

What to know:

Howard County Public Schools

Number of schools: 78 last year

Total enrollment: 58,023 as of 5/1/2025

First Day: Aug. 25

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Number of schools: 126, according to U.S. News & World Report

Total enrollment: 84,346 in SY 2023-24

First Day: Aug. 25-26

Virginia

Arlington Public Schools

Number of schools: 42 last year

Total enrollment: 27,986 last year

First Day: Aug. 25

What to know:

City of Alexandria Public Schools

Number of schools: 18 last year

Total enrollment: 16,613 last year

First Day: Aug. 18

Fairfax County Public Schools

Number of schools: 199 last year

Total enrollment: 180,558

First Day: Aug. 18

What to know:

Loudoun County Public Schools

Number of schools: 100

Total enrollment: 82,000

First Day: Aug. 21

What to know:

  • Will start using AI technology to help review school security camera footage to watch for weapons or fights.
  • Anyone who wants to bring a bag into a varsity football game will have to use a clear one.
  • Planning to pilot metal detectors at some sporting events.
  • The division has four new Think Big Corners at elementary schools, offering hands-on STEM learning to students.
  • Launched Family Academy, virtual workshops to help support families.
  • Introducing ACCESS Academy to offer dual-enrollment credits and IT certifications for students pursuing tech careers. The program, a partnership with George Mason and NOVA, is at Potomac Falls High School.

Prince William County Public Schools

Number of schools: 100 schools and programs

Total enrollment: 89,442

First Day: Aug. 18

What to know:

  • A bell-to-bell cellphone policy went into effect Aug. 1.
  • Introducing a new app to track buses.
  • In January 2026, newly constructed Occoquan Elementary will officially open. It will be the first Net-Zero energy school in the district.
  • Working on a new strategic plan to guide work through 2030.

Stafford County Public Schools

Number of schools: 33 last year

Total enrollment: 31,992

First Day: Aug. 12

What to know:

  • Introducing a new tiered bell schedule for elementary schools.
  • Families have to opt in to transportation. They are not going to automatically be assigned a bus this year.
  • Using SCOUT, a new mobile engagement bus.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools

Number of schools: 5 last year

Total enrollment: 3,632

First Day: Aug. 19

