Montgomery Co. schools superintendent reports hundreds of summer school staff are waiting for full pay

Montgomery County's Superintendent Thomas Taylor posted a notice on the school system's website that stated 200 summer school staff were still "waiting for their full pay."

Summer school graduation is a week from now, but some summer schoolteachers have not gotten paid what they’re owed.

Montgomery County’s Superintendent Thomas Taylor posted a notice on the school system’s website that stated 200 summer school staff were “waiting for their full pay” as of Aug. 1 and that 400 employees were affected by delays or didn’t get the full amount they are owed.

In his note, Taylor wrote, “Some members of Team MCPS are not getting paid as expected, and I want to be clear — this is completely unacceptable.”

“I know that every penny in every paycheck counts, and that people can’t pay their bills and mortgages without the money that they have earned,” he added.

According to Taylor’s post, the issue is not a new one for MCPS.

“Summer pay has historically been challenging,” but this year, the transition to a new system has “amplified” the issue, he said.

Along with receiving paychecks that were short, some employees, Taylor said, were unable to enter their time cards.

According to Taylor, the Aug. 8 paycheck should include “all summer hours that were successfully entered into our system.”

He said staff members with any errors on their paychecks should notify the school system.

WTOP has reached out to MCPS for additional comment.

Summer school graduation will be held Aug. 15 and the regular school year resumes on Aug. 26.

