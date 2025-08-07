These DC students thought they were interviewing for scholarships. Then, they all walked out with money

Over 30 D.C. students received surprise college scholarships from the Department of Parks and Recreation, marking the agency’s first-ever scholarship initiative. Each student was awarded up to $5,000 to support their higher education.

Wearing dresses and suits, over 30 students raised in D.C. gathered in a large room at the Department of Parks and Recreation’s headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

The students submitted a video and recommendation letters with the hope of earning a college scholarship from the city agency. Thursday’s interview would be among the last steps, they were told.

In small groups, they were ushered in and out of the room, asked questions, and then sent back. But then, Thennie Freeman, DPR’s director, told the group it was all for nothing — every student would be receiving a scholarship.

For the first time, the city agency awarded scholarships of up to $5,000 to students who grew up attending its programming. Forty-five students are getting the financial support, which is funded through DPR’s budget.

“When I say ‘weight off my back,’ that was what I felt immediately when Miss Thennie came and announced that we were all getting the scholarship,” said Absalom Bolling, a doctoral student at Howard University’s College of Pharmacy. “For me, personally, graduate school, at this time, in this climate, is very expensive.”

Dajhon Williams, who’s studying public health at Brown University, said he grew up in a two-bedroom household with five siblings. Because there wasn’t much to do in a small space, he regularly went to the nearby recreation center.

“Being able to burn off some energy after school and meals and stuff like that, it was just a lifeline,” Williams said.

Michaela Watts, who is going to Norfolk State to study special education, had a similar experience. She grew up going to neighborhood pools and playgrounds with her cousins, and she played T-ball in elementary school.

Even as a child, she felt she was supposed to become a teacher. The scholarship money will help her reach that goal, Watts said, by paying off her current balance and helping cover what’s owed next semester.

“It was a whole process leading up to us getting here, but I didn’t expect for everybody to get the money,” she said.

Nia Bethea, who’s hoping to study business and economics at North Carolina A&T, said the scholarship help is critical.

“Tuition is a lot of money, and it’s just going to help that financial burden and help my parents not be in so much debt, along with me.”

The students got their headshots taken and held up big checks.

For Rieco Hellams, who attends Old Dominion University, the help “takes the burden off my parents. It’s kind of a struggle when you have to pay for college, so taking the burden off really just helps my parents.”

