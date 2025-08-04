Montgomery Co. students on new grading policy: ‘We are the ones who carry the impact’

The new school year is just weeks away, and in Montgomery County, Maryland, students are preparing to adjust to a new grading policy.

The new school year is just weeks away, and in Montgomery County, Maryland, students are preparing to adjust to a new grading policy — one that some students complained will cost them as they work toward their future goals.

At the Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education meeting in July, a group of high school students took time from their summer activities to comment on the new policy under the “Return to Rigor” plan.

“I’m not frustrated about this new grading policy. It had to happen, what I’m frustrated about is the timing,” Peter Boyko, a student at Northwest High School, told the school board at the July 24 meeting.

The decision was announced at the end of the 2024-2025 school year on June 10.

“I chose my classes for next year in January, and the last day for me to change my classes was June 6,” Boyko said.

Marshall Friedman, a student who attends Poolesville High School, made a similar comment.

“Many of us chose rigorous classes without the full context of how our grades would change,” he said.

Arav Giragani, also a Poolesville High student, expressed concern about how the new grading policy could impact students who experienced mental health issues while trying to manage a demanding course load.

“Last spring, I hit a wall while juggling AP exams, SAT prep, and trying to keep my grades up,” Giragani said.

While trying to maintain his grades, Giragani said he’d stopped doing things he enjoyed, stopped hanging out with friends, and felt overwhelmed. He said he worries the new policy would make it nearly impossible for students to bounce back from situations like the one he went through.

And Gloria Dwemo, a student at Montgomery Blair High School, said there had been little opportunity for student input before the decision on the grading policy was adopted by the school system.

“Students are not just subjects for these decisions, but we are the ones who carry the impact every day,” she told the board.

MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor told the students that there’s clearly a disagreement over the policy, but that, “It’s OK to disagree on things from time to time, but it’s not from a lack of including student voice or wanting to hear from our students as to what they have to say.”

Student member of the board Anuva Maloo pushed back, telling Taylor, “While I do agree that a stricter grading regulation was necessary, I must emphasize that the communication surrounding the rollout implementation of this system has lacked transparency towards the student population.”

According to the outline posted on the MCPS website, the idea behind the change was that increased rigor and accountability for students was needed. The changes will affect students from sixth through 12th grade.

How will the grading policy work?

Starting in the 2025-26 school year, the final course grade will be determined by calculating the average of the numeric grades from each marking period. For semester-long courses, the final grade would be the average of the two marking period grades and that would be determined by adding the numeric value of the grades from both marking periods and dividing by two.

For full-year courses, the formula would be similar; only using grades for all four marking periods.

Summative assessments — tests or major projects designed to demonstrate mastery — would be in place for specific courses, and would count for 10% of the second and fourth marking periods.

Due dates and deadlines would change: no deadline could be extended beyond 10 school days after the original due date. Late work would not be accepted during the final five school days leading up to the end of each marking period.

And, the 50% rule would also change. Under the revised policy, a student’s work would have to demonstrate progress in order to get a 50% mark.

Teachers would also face additional accountability when it comes to grading — graded work would have to be returned to students within 10 school days.

