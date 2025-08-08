Back-to-school giveaways, freebies in the DC area for students, teachers and families

Ease the bittersweet end to summer and beginning of a brand-new school year with free stuff for D.C.-area teachers, students and families.

School supplies, clothing

Howard County Department of Community Resources and Services and its Office of the Local Children’s Board are handing out free, pre-packed backpacks for school on Aug. 9 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It will be on a first come, first serve basis but registration is not required. The backpacks will be at four different schools:

Deep Run Elementary School – 6925 Old Waterloo Road, Elkridge

Howard County MultiService Center – 9900 Washington Boulevard, Laurel

Howard Crossing Apartment Homes – 8732 Town and Country Boulevard, Ellicott City

Wilde Lake High School – 5460 Trumpeter Road, Columbia

Loudoun County Chapter of The Links, Incorporated will be hosting its 2nd Annual Back-to-School Family Fun Fair on Aug. 15, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will have health screenings and school supplies as well as free shoes and haircuts for students. There will also be a DJ and bounce houses for family fun. All must register, and the students must be residents of Loudoun County, and must be pre-K through twelfth grade. First Baptist Church of Sterling, 21449 Potomac View Road, Sterling, Virginia.

The Celebree School of Bristow is giving away free backpacks on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. This event is open to the public, with one backpack available per child, while supplies last. No registration or enrollment is required. 10368 Bristow Center Drive, Bristow, Virginia; 703-794-2240.

The Victorious Life of Faith Church said it will have a free community event, where the church will distribute 200 pairs of shoes, school uniforms and school supplies. 7110 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, Maryland; Vlofc.have@gmail.com and 240-604-4189.

The Capitol View Library’s 3rd Annual Back to School Community Day will be taking place Aug. 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. At this event, you can get a free backpack, free school supplies, free health screenings, free books and other resources. There will also be games, snacks and other fun activities for your kids to wind down the summer with. 5001 Central Avenue Southeast, D.C.; 202-645-0755

Springfield United Methodist Church will have it’s “Backpack Blessing Day” on Aug. 24 beginning with worship at 10:30 a.m. The blessing will be followed by family-friendly activities from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., during which there will be free school supplies for students and supply kits for educators. 7047 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, Virginia; 703-451-2375.

Prince George’s County Memorial Library System is doing a Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 8724 Glenarden Pkwy, Glenarden, MD 20706

Prince George’s County is hosting free immunization clinics from now through Sept. 27 in partnership with the county health department. Uninsured students and their families are welcome to attend any of the mobile vaccine clinics to meet PGCPS’ immunization requirements.

Activities

Through Aug. 31, teachers and educators can get free admission at LEGO Discovery Center in D.C. Find out how to get free admission and discounts by visiting the LEGO Discovery Center’s website.

The Bowie Back to School Bash is happening Aug. 16. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4100 Northview Dr. “Celebrate the end of the summer and start of the school year with carnival games, moon bounces, cornhole, a DJ, and a community resource area. This event is open to children 4 to 10 years old and their parents.” They’ll also be taking donations.

Experts from George Mason University’s College of Education will read books to children and their parents on Wednesday, Aug. 13 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. to teach them about making friends and starting the school year. There will also be activities for everyone to get excited about school. The event is for children ages 5 to 10 with adults. City of Fairfax Meeting Room 101A, City of Fairfax Meeting Room 101B.

Pender United Methodist Church will be hosting a Community Day and Welcome Back to School Festival on Saturday, Aug. 16 from 5-8 p.m. to mark the end of the summer and the beginning of the school year. The event will be packed with activities, from listening to live music, eating great food, playing games and more. 12401 Alder Woods Dr., Fairfax, Virginia.

MoCo Pride Center and Live in Your Truth will have a block party on Aug. 22 from 3-7 p.m. at Veterans Plaza. There will be music, games, opportunities to donate supplies and more. Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring, Maryland.

The MCPS Back to School Fair is Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. “Learn about the school system, and county programs and services. Enjoy free music, entertainment, giveaways and youth activities! Free immunization clinic and more.”

D.C.’s Southwest Neighborhood Library will host a back-to-school event with crafts, snacks and giveaways on Monday, Aug. 25 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. 900 Wesley Place Southwest D.C.

Prince George’s County Public Schools will host a Back-to-School Fair on Saturday, Aug. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. where families will be provided with information and resources for the school year and students can enjoy live entertainment and activities. Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, 8001 Sheriff Road, Landover, Maryland.

