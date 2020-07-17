CORONAVIRUS NEWS: UMD makes SAT/ACT scores optional for 2021 | Fall school plans | Latest local coronavirus test results
U.Md. makes SAT, ACT scores optional for 2021 admissions

Teta Alim

July 17, 2020, 1:14 PM

University of Maryland College Park sign
A Sept. 13, 2017 file photo of College Park. Signs says “Home of the University of Maryland.” (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

SAT and ACT scores will be optional for the spring and fall 2021 admissions process, the University of Maryland announced Friday.

“While these tests have proven to be valuable components of our holistic application review, we are committed to ensuring that students who have already been negatively impacted by COVID-19 are not further disadvantaged,” the university’s Office of Enrollment Management said in a release.

Prospective students can choose whether they want their SAT or ACT test scores to be considered as part of their application. The university ensured that students who choose not to share their scores will not be “disadvantaged” when their applications are reviewed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many prospective students’ college plans. The College Board last month suspended an at-home SAT testing plan, and their at-home Advanced Placement exams sparked backlash after reported technical issues.

“The university remains committed to recruiting, admitting and enrolling a class of academically talented, diverse and engaged students and are confident that this decision will allow us to continue to do so for the class of 2025,” the U.Md. office said.

English proficiency requirements remain in place.

