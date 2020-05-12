Home » Education News » Virginia Tech to hold…

Virginia Tech to hold online commencement ceremony for 2020 class

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

May 12, 2020, 10:06 AM

Virginia Tech will hold its graduation ceremony for the 2020 class online Friday, the school announced, as the region grapples with the coronavirus.

Notable Hokies are slated to deliver remarks. They include Miss America 2020 Camille Schirer, who graduated in 2018, legendary defensive coach Bud Foster, and world-renowned poet and professor Nikki Giovanni.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands and Executive Vice President and Provost Cyril Clarke will also speak and confer degrees.

All Virginia Tech campuses and students will be celebrated together. That includes undergraduate, master’s, Ph.D., doctor of veterinary medicine, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students and the Corps of Cadets.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m., though graduates and their families can tune in at 6:15 p.m. It will be available both through the school’s homepage and the 2020 commencement website.

