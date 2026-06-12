ICE arrest outside Baltimore elementary school draws rebukes from state and local officials

An immigration arrest outside a Baltimore elementary school drew sharp criticism from state and local officials Friday and renewed debate…

An immigration arrest outside a Baltimore elementary school drew sharp criticism from state and local officials Friday and renewed debate about the presence of enforcement operations at or near educational settings.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested Jesus Acevedo-Sanchez and an unidentified woman Thursday morning outside Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School as preschoolers, kindergarteners and their families arrived for end-of-school ceremonies, a Baltimore City Public Schools spokeswoman said.

Details of the arrest were murky. A video taken by a bystander and shared with CNN shows a man squirming under the weight of officers as they pinned him facedown to the ground outside the school. A woman in the vehicle looks on as children in school uniforms are rushed past by adults.

State Superintendent Carey Wright and State Board President Joshua Michael said in a statement that the arrest betrayed pledges from ICE that it would not arrest people on school campuses. It “overshadowed what should have been a joyful day of pre‑K graduation and end‑of‑year events,” they said.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, said Acevedo-Sanchez “refused lawful commands, violently resisted arrest, and used his vehicle to evade law enforcement, dragging an ICE officer in the process.”

“He later fled into the vicinity of a local elementary school before officers safely took him into custody,” the department said in a social media post.

ICE said that in April “he caused a collision with an ICE vehicle before fleeing the scene.” Homeland Security said. He faces charges for “resisting and impeding federal officers, and destruction of government property.”

Homeland Security said the other woman is facing charges of assaulting a federal officer after punching an agent. The two children who were with them are now staying with an aunt.

Homeland Security declined to elaborate on what unfolded before Acevedo-Sanchez arrived at the school, including whether he had fled a traffic stop or if any officers were injured.

“ICE does not target schools, but we will not allow criminals to hide in our nation’s schools and put the safety of children at risk,” said Lauren Bis, a Homeland Security spokeswoman.

Wes Moore, Maryland’s Democratic governor, said video of the arrests was “deeply disturbing” on what he said were school grounds.

Homeland Security had a long-standing policy of avoiding “sensitive locations,” including schools, childcare centers, houses of worship and medical facilities. But within 48 hours of taking office, President Donald Trump r escinded the policy, replacing it with one that instead urged agents to exercise “common sense” before conducting operations near sensitive locations.

School officials, parents and community members have documented numerous instances of immigration officers making arrests at or near schools during pick-up and drop-off hours, when they are most likely to be witnessed by children and families.

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