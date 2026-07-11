Where are DC’s rats? New dashboard maps rodent reports across the city

Joining the District's dashboards for tracking snowplows and leaf collection crews is a new site for tracking its response to D.C.'s rate problem.

D.C. has dashboards for tracking snowplows and leaf collection crews. Now there’s a dashboard tracking the District’s response to its rat problem.

The Rodent Control Dashboard is a “centralized, public tracking tool built to monitor the District’s ongoing rodent control initiatives, active service requests, and community abatement efforts,” D.C. Health said in a statement.

The dashboard shows the locations of 311 calls about rat sightings and provides ward-level data on how many rat burrows have been identified and treated. The site also has rodent control tips and information about diseases that rats might carry.

Residents and businesses are still encouraged to call 311 or visit dc.311.gov when they spot a rat in their neighborhoods.

D.C. has tried for years to control the rat population, even giving rats birth control.

As of Friday, Ward 1 led the District with 1,063 rat reports year to date, and 2,831 burrows identified and treated. D.C.-wide there were 5,081 calls and 9,089 burrows treated.

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