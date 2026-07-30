DC Public Schools web application hacked, info about students compromised

D.C. Public Schools said an "unauthorized third party" may have accessed several students' names, addresses and other personally identifiable information.

D.C. Public Schools said an “unauthorized third party” may have accessed several students’ names, addresses and other personally identifiable information.

The school system sent a letter to families Wednesday saying a web-based application used to support summer learning registration was breached, and the hackers may have gained access to the following:

Name

Student identification number

Date of birth

School and grade level

Parent or guardian name

Home address

Phone number

Once it learned of the incident, the school system removed student data from the application and notified law enforcement, according to the letter from Yiesha Thompson, the interim deputy chancellor of finance and operations.

The school district does not collect Social Security numbers or parental financial information but is continuing to investigate the breach, the letter said.

School officials are not aware of any misuse of the information that may have been accessed in the hack, but they encouraged families to be vigilant of unsolicited emails, phone calls, texts or other communications.

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