Not just a government town: DC mayor says city is ‘open for business’

In a new office space in Dupont Circle, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told a packed reception, “D.C. is open for business!”

Bowser announced the nine recipients of two funds, D.C.’s Vitality and Growth Funds — designed to attract and retain “high growth” industries to the District.

The announcement came just hours before the deadline for Congress to avoid a government shutdown, and Bowser spoke about the push to attract businesses in the technology, life sciences and cybersecurity sectors.

“Since launching the Vitality Fund, we have invested about $4 million to support companies relocating or expanding,” Bowser said.

A total of nine businesses were awarded $1.54 million through the two funds, which will create 250 jobs, retain 72 others and occupy 56,000 square feet of office space, according to the mayor’s office.

D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie also spoke at the event and told the crowd when it comes to expanding the local economy, “Washington, D.C. is not standing still.”

“In the midst of all the things that are happening around us, with respect to the federal government, we also want people to know that we are supporting our local small businesses as well as our large employers right here in the District of Columbia,” he said.

There’s also an effort to help former federal workers who lost their jobs during President Donald Trump’s administration’s sweeping job cuts — and it’s not restricted to D.C.

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert said there’s a regional approach taking place.

Albert said the D.C. region is working on helping workers find ways to transfer their skills from the public to the private sector and make it clearer “what jobs in the private sector are available.”

Albert said they want to help former federal workers transition to state or local government too.

“Communications, project management, budget management — those are all skills that are highly desirable in any sector of the economy,” she said.

Matters Graph was among the businesses recognized at Tuesday’s event. Mark Stein, a senior partner at Matters Graph, said D.C.’s highly educated and international population is a highly desirable location for his business, which works with clients worldwide.

“It is the reason why, in 2017, we decided to headquarter our offices in D.C. and we’ll remain in D.C.,” Stein said, adding they have plans to double the staff.

