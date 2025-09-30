You took the Trump administration’s ‘Fork in the Road’ offer. Now what?

Tuesday is the last day on the payroll for more than 100,000 federal employees who took the "Fork in the Road" buyout package President Donald Trump's administration offered earlier this year.

Regardless of what happens if and when the government shuts down, Tuesday is the last day on the payroll for more than 100,000 federal employees who took the “Fork in the Road” buyout package President Donald Trump’s administration offered earlier this year.

Officially called the Deferred Resignation Program, the nearly $15 billion buyout is supposed to save the federal government about $28 billion a year in the future.

The Trump administration’s goal was to reduce the overall size of the federal workforce and, in that regard, it has worked. For some federal employees who took the offer, they’ve also benefited.

But that doesn’t mean it’s been a seamless experience for everyone.

“There’s been a lot of inconsistency as far as how agencies have applied the agreement at the beginning, and even still now,” Michael Fallings, managing partner at the labor law firm Tully Rinckey, said.

He said his firm has represented, and discussed this situation with, some federal employees who considered the offer.

Fallings said some employees were told they weren’t eligible to take the offer, even after it was initially approved. Others who took it and then found a job somewhere else were told they had to pay back money because taking another job violated the agreement. And he said there have been some confusing moments for those who are still part of the federal workforce.

“It’s caused a lot of fear among government employees, which has impacted the efficiency of the government, as far as just employees performing well,” he said.

Efficiency has also been impacted “by employees leaving, and then a question of who’s performing the job duties for the employees that left.”

“I think that what’s been most impactful for employees, is seeing somebody they’ve worked with for years be gone and not having a clear path as far as how these duties will be reassigned,” he added.

He said anyone who took the buyout but isn’t ready to retire is technically still eligible to return to the federal workforce. But he has some advice for them regardless of whether they hope to return or not.

“If they were looking to retire, they should still ensure that their retirement benefits and their personnel file is accurate,” he said. “Even if they weren’t looking to retire and they found other employment, or if they’re not working, they still need to ensure that their personnel files and their performance appraisals and all that is accurate because that may be used in the future, whether they’re looking to go back to the government or otherwise.”

But has it all been worth it?

“Well, the administration’s intent was to reduce the size of the government, and one of the ways to do that in really any kind of sector is to offer this buyout,” Fallings said.

