What you need to know about new Maryland laws in effect Oct. 1

There are hundreds of new laws that go into effect on Oct. 1 in Maryland. These include changes to driving, cannabis, criminal justice reform and prescription drug disposal.

Here’s a look at some of the new laws in effect Wednesday:

Cannabis:

A new law allows those 21 years and older to “manufacture a personal use amount of cannabis products or concentrated cannabis for personal use or adult sharing at a private residence.” This is only legal as long as the process does not use a “volatile solvent.” Distributing large amounts is still a felony and the law also raises those felony thresholds for controlled substances and increases penalties for large-scale distribution.

Criminal law:

Known as the “Organized Retail Crime law,” this law creates a “clear definition of organized retail crime, enables statewide data collection, and allows theft to be aggregated across jurisdictions, closing a critical loophole long exploited by criminals.” Law enforcement can now track repeat offenders and combine offenses across counties.

Another law decreases the amount of time that a person can file to have their criminal charges expunged. It allows the filing of a petition a certain amount of time after the completion of the sentence and adds to the list of misdemeanor convictions that a person may expunge. The law also does not allow Maryland Judiciary Case Search to show a charge of possession of cannabis if the conviction was later pardoned by the governor.

The “Second Look Act,” requires the Maryland Parole Commission to consider the age of incarcerated individuals when deciding whether or not to grant parole.

Driving:

Starting Oct. 1, automated cameras across the state will begin mailing out tiered tickets based on how much over the speed limit you’re driving. The new tier structure was passed by the Maryland General Assembly and signed by Gov. Wes Moore in May.

Another new law will expand what counts towards reckless or aggressive driving. Speeding 30 mph over the speed limit or more will be reckless driving and add six points to the driver’s record as well as result in a fine of $1,000, a jail sentence or both. Two points will be added to the driver’s record for negligent driving and that fine has increased to $750.

Eric’s ID Law goes into effect on Wednesday as well, which means drivers can choose “non-apparent disability” to be added to their license. This opts drivers into the program that will place a butterfly emblem on their state ID or driver’s license. It will indicate to anyone looking at it that the holder of that license or ID has a disability that isn’t immediately obvious, which could include deafness, autism, developmental disabilities or a mental health issue.

Drug disposal:

A new law changes the “Prescription Drug Repository Program” to allow other states to participate and to include over-the-counter drugs to be donated. The law clarifies which patients are eligible to receive the donated drugs.

Landlord/tenant:

Prohibiting a penalty in excess of 5% of the amount of the unpaid rent rather than of the amount due is one of the new landlord/tenant laws. Another law stops certain cooperative housing corporations from prohibiting or restricting the establishment or operation of certain family child care homes. And landlords will now be required to provide a tenant with written notice of at least 24 hours in advance of when the landlord intends to enter a leased premises, except in the event of an emergency.

