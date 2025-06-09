What security measures will be in place for military parade, festival in DC

There will be tight security in place for this weekend’s festival and parade celebrating the U.S. Army, and for some the security is beyond what they are used to.

If you’re coming to the parade or festival celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary, there are separate security entrances for each event.

Matt McCool, Secret Service special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, said hundreds of thousands are expected to attend.

“You will see 18 and a half miles of antiscale fencing, 17 miles of bike rack, concrete barriers, 175 magnetometers and officers from federal, state and local agencies,” McCool said.

Where are the checkpoints?

For those heading to the festival, the only entrance checkpoint, which opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday, is at 7th Street between Madison Drive Northwest and Jefferson Drive Southwest.

The screening checkpoints for the parade open at 2 p.m. Saturday, and are at 14th Street between Constitution and Independence avenues and C Street between 18th and 19th streets.

Going through security for parades in D.C. is not unheard-of, think inaugurations, but it is not required for more regular celebrations, such as the Memorial Day and Fourth of July parades.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said right now there are no known credible threats to the events this weekend.

“That being said, we always remain vigilant and ready,” Smith said.

Smith said there will be numerous road closures and is encouraging people to use Metro. If you do plan to take Metro, the Jefferson Drive side of the Smithsonian Metro station will be closed, according to Maurice McKinney, deputy chief of Metro Transit Police Department.

Commuters can access the Smithsonian Metro station from the Independence Avenue side.

Because the crowd is expected to be large for the parade and festival, authorities are advising people plan ahead.

U.S. Park Police Chief Jessica Taylor had this advice for parents bringing kids.

“Parents take a picture of your kids that morning, so we know what they look like in the event you get separated,” Taylor said.

‘We’re paying attention’: Protests planned

Asked if police were concerned about protesters, especially given the recent events near Los Angeles and the deployment of the National Guard by President Donald Trump, McCool said the Secret Service knows of nine groups planning to protest.

“We’re paying attention obviously to what is happening there and we’ll be ready for that if it were to occur here,” McCool said.

McCool added police don’t plan to interfere in any First Amendment protected demonstrations.

“But if that turns violent or if any laws are broken, that’s when MPD, Park Police and Secret Service will get involved and that will be handled swiftly,” McCool said.

He also said National Guard troops for D.C. and other areas will be involved in security for the events, but will not be armed.

