US Army takes steps to prevent damage to DC roads during military parade

A week ahead of the military parade planned to celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary, soldiers are installing steel plates on D.C.'s streets with hopes of minimizing damage from tanks.

A week ahead of the military parade planned to celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary, soldiers are installing steel plates on D.C.’s streets with hopes of minimizing damage from tanks.

If you drive around the National Mall you’ll probably see — and maybe even feel — the one-inch-thick steel plates.

The U.S. Army is installing the plates as a precaution, with hopes of preventing damage from tanks or heavy vehicles during the June 14 parade, which falls on the same day as President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday,

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. What’s being done to prevent DC road damage from military parade

“It’s the start of our protection plan to ensure that we are protecting any potential areas along the parade route that could be vulnerable to where the tanks are going to turn,” Col. Jesse Curry, with the Army Corps of Engineers, told WTOP.

The work began Wednesday night on Independence Avenue, near the staging area for the parade, as well as Constitution Avenue. Curry said it shouldn’t cause traffic problems as the installation is mostly being done overnight.

The tanks can weigh 60 tons or more. The Army isn’t concerned about the weight of the tanks on the straightaways, Curry said.

“It’s a parade. They’re going to be moving slow,” Curry said. “They’re going to do everything they can to minimize any situation to where they have to do what’s called a pivot steer.”

That’s when one of the tank’s tracks stops, while the other keeps turning, which causes a grinding action.

The plates are being installed at 13 locations tanks may have to do a 45-degree turn, Curry said. The Army worked with the National Park Service and the Federal Highway Administration to identify those spots that could be at risk.

And Curry said the experienced operators play a role in preventing damage, too.

“I wouldn’t underestimate these operators,” he said. “They might not have to pivot steer at all. But just in case they do, that’s why we place these plates in those locations.”

Following next weekend’s parade, the Army Corps will take off the plates and inspect the roads alongside other federal agencies and the D.C. Department of Transportation.

The Army has promised to cover the cost of any needed repairs. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has expressed concerns about potential road damage from tanks used during parades. NBC reported the Army Corps’ estimated repairs could cost up to $16 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.