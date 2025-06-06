Senators raise questions about cost of upcoming Army parade in DC

Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee have pressed the U.S. Army Secretary about the cost of a major military parade in D.C.

Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee have pressed the U.S. Army Secretary about the cost of a major military parade in D.C. that will be held later this month, suggesting federal funds could be better spent.

“I am struck by the cost — $25 to $40 million,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Ct., said during the Thursday hearing, as he addressed Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.

Blumenthal and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said the estimate seemed very broad, given that the parade will be held in just over a week — on June 14.

The parade is being held to commemorate the Army’s 250th birthday and has the strong support of President Donald Trump, whose 79th birthday is also on the day of the event.

Blumenthal, while noting that he appreciates celebrating the Army milestone, said he believes it sends the wrong message at a time when major federal spending cuts are taking place.

“I have a lot of trouble justifying to veterans who’ve been fired from positions in the federal government, that we’re spending potentially $40 million,” Blumenthal said.

The Democratic lawmaker had pointed questions for Driscoll.

“Wouldn’t your preference be to save money, in light of the budget cuts we’re seeing for training programs, freezing for hiring, shrinking staff levels, deferring maintenance?” Blumenthal said. “Wouldn’t you agree this money could be better spent? We don’t have unlimited funds.”

Driscoll emphasized that he believes this is a unique opportunity to tell the story of the Army, adding it could provide a boost to military recruiting.

Cost and potential damage to DC streets

Driscoll said the broad estimate is due to the fact that it is unclear whether tanks used in the parade will inflict damage on D.C. roads.

“We are aspiring to zero but we have already budgeted in, in case we have to reimburse anyone,” Driscoll said.

The Army is installing steel plates to try to minimize any damage from the tanks.

Work began this week on Independence and Constitution avenues.

As the preparations move forward, Blumenthal told Driscoll that funds have still not gone out to the National Guard, which was involved in the presidential inauguration in January.

“The National Guard bureau has yet to be reimbursed $38 million,” he said. “It isn’t a minor oversight.”

Blumenthal asked Driscoll why the Army was “stiffing” the National Guard while preparing to spend tens of millions of dollars on a parade.

Driscoll said he was not aware of the money owed to the National Guard and pledged to follow up.

