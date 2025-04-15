World Pride organizers grapple with security concerns for trans participants

World Pride kicks off in D.C. soon, and the event, a celebration of the global LGBTQ+ community, is happening during a time when the transgender community faces heightened safety concerns.

World Pride kicks off in D.C. in about a month, and the event, a celebration of the global LGBTQ+ community, is happening during a time when the transgender community faces threats and heightened safety concerns.

It’s prompted some organizers behind World Pride to consider telling international trans people to skip the event.

Events and other programming associated with World Pride targeted toward the trans community remains on the World Pride agenda, and trans leaders involved with those events said it’s important for those who feel safe to visit to do so.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority, and we have been working for months to make sure that as people travel from all around the world to World Pride this year, that they are safe,” said Elijah Nicholas, strategist and policy director for the National Trans Visibility March.

He agreed that the biggest safety concerns could be related to international travel.

“It’s important for everyone to make sure that their IDs are in line with the law, whatever the law is in their various countries, as well as within the state” they’re passing through, Nicholas said. “I’m a trans person myself, and so I know how important it is to have IDs and paperwork on hand if anything is ever questioned.”

He said a lot of groundwork has been put laid to prioritize the physical safety of those who attend each and every event on the World Pride calendar, which runs from May 17 to June 8.

“It’s possible that we may actually issue a statement telling trans folks internationally not to come, or if they come, they come at their own risk,” said Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, during a meeting with the Metropolitan Washington Council of Government last week. “Those are the things that we will be discussing with the D.C. government and our partners to determine how best to communicate that to ensure that we’re getting the resources to the folks that need it.”

But Nicholas said he expects many people won’t be deterred.

“We’ll walk with our partners over at Capitol Pride on Saturday, and then on Monday, we will be a part of the International World Pride and National Trans Visibility March,” Nicholas said. “We’re marching for our rights and really for our lives and livelihood in this country.”

He said he’s hopeful that it’s not just other members of the trans community who show up for those events, but also friends, family and anyone else who is supportive and willing to work with them on issues that are important.

“Trans and nonbinary and intersex people have always existed, and this is a time for us to really stand together,” Nicholas said. “We are people who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect that is in line with the Constitution of the United States.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.