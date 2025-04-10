DC World Pride organizers consider asking some trans members to skip event

Organizers of D.C.’s World Pride Festival say they’re ready to celebrate, but are also concerned about safety of some transgender participants.

World Pride runs between May 17 and June 8. Organizers say it’s poised to attract more than two million overnight guests and bring in more than $780 million to the District.

Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, told members of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments on Wednesday that in light of new anti-trans federal policies, it may be dangerous for trans people traveling from abroad to visit the nation’s capital this summer.

Bos said the group may soon send those participants a clear warning.

“It’s possible that we may actually issue a statement telling trans folks internationally not to come, or if they come, they come at their own risk. So those are the things that we will be discussing with the D.C. government and our partners to determine how best to communicate that to ensure that we’re getting the resources to the folks that need it,” Bos said.

Some members of the MWCOG Board of Directors — which represent counties in Maryland and Virginia and D.C. — said they were disheartened by the potential move.

“It’s really shameful that you all are having to consider making statements like that,” Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said. “It’s really heartbreaking.”

“Those warnings … rest and fall squarely with the incredibly shameful tactics we’ve seen in language from the federal administration. I’m disheartened to hear that, but I hope you also recognize you’ve got partners in this room that want to be right there with you to make sure this is a wonderful, successful event, a safe event, that’s going to take place across the whole region,” Ward 6 D.C. Council member Charles Allen added.

Egale Canada, Canada’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group, has already decided not to participate in World Pride this year. InterPride, one of the event’s organizers, has also issued a travel warning to queer and transgender individuals who might want to attend. Both organizations cite the anti-trans policies of President Donald Trump’s administration, explaining that they create a dangerous environment.

