Celebrating 50 years of Pride in DC: Millions expected in nation’s capital for World Pride 2025

In less than eight months, an estimated 2 to 3 million people from around the world will travel to the nation’s capital for World Pride 2025.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Millions expected in nation’s capital for World Pride 2025

In less than eight months, an estimated 2 to 3 million people from around the world will travel to the nation’s capital for World Pride 2025.

The festival takes place on the 50th anniversary of when local bookstore owner Deacon Maccubbin organized D.C.’s inaugural Pride Celebration on 20th Street NW.

“It will be bigger and better than ever,” said Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs. “For Capital Pride, we had about 700,000 folks. Next year, we’re expecting 2 to 3 million people from May 23 through June 8.”

Normally, Capital Pride weekend brings more money to local hotels, restaurants and bars than any other weekend of the year, and Bowles said he expects World Pride 2025 will also be very financially beneficial for the city.

“We know that the economic impact for an event this size could generate up to three quarters of a billion dollars for D.C. itself,” Bowles said. “It’s not just about the … community and the history that we’re able to tell, but it’s a good revenue driver for the city, and, in turn, for me, as a community advocate and someone who oversees and works with numerous nonprofits, this valued revenue can be put back towards our LGBTQ+ community, for housing, for workforce programs, for health services.”

This week, Bowles and his office joined the Capital Pride Alliance at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library on G Street NW for World Pride 2025 workshops. The purpose of the events was to bring together government agencies, local businesses and community leaders to start the groundwork for what will be D.C.’s largest pride event in history.

“It’s helping people to learn what they can do in their community for World Pride and what’s going to be happening during that particular time,” said Tiffany Royster, community engagement and partnership manager for Capital Pride. “We’re talking about permitting, we’re talking about correct uses of pronouns. … We’re talking about so many different things.”

With World Pride getting closer, Bowles said he’s hearing a lot of great ideas from the public and business owners.

“Now is the time to take those ideas and turn them into real plans so we can begin executing them. That means talking to the D.C. government, Capital Pride Alliance and our other World Pride stakeholders,” Bowles said.

The other stakeholders are the Centers for Black Equity, Team D.C. and InterPride.

It is not too late to register for the events at World Pride 2025. Partner applications have been posted. Registrations for the parade and festival will be available on Nov. 1.

World Pride 2025 kicks off May 31, 2025, from Nationals Park with a welcome concert headlined by Latin pop star Shakira.

“I’m so excited,” Royster said.

When WTOP asked Royster if she could name any other performers, she replied,

“I can’t talk about that. You’ll see, follow us on our social media or website. Now, mum’s the word.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.