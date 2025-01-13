How inauguration security will impact DC residents

Large sections of the nation’s capital are set to be fully secured and restricted in anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, which is now just one week away.

Large sections of the nation’s capital are set to be fully secured and restricted in anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration Jan. 20, which is now just one week away.

Most of the impact will be felt in the area directly around the National Mall, the Capitol Building, the Washington Convention Center and Union Station.

Closures will also impact areas around Capital One Arena and the National Cathedral.

“If you live, work or need to travel through those areas … in this coming week and weekend, make sure to plan ahead and give yourself extra time,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference Monday.

Commuters were encouraged to use public transportation instead of driving.

Bowser said the city would have updates for residents, businesses and visitors at the website “ inauguration.dc.gov ” and would provide text alerts to those who text “DCINAUG” to 888-777.

Most road closures will go into effect early Sunday morning.

Around a quarter-million ticketed guests are expected to attend the inauguration, and roughly 25,000 law enforcement and military personnel will be helping with security.

“Our entire police department will be activated,” D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said. “We will be reinforced with nearly 4,000 officers from across the United States who were generous enough to raise their hands and commit their time.”

Around the security perimeter will be miles of tall, steel fencing along with concrete barriers, tactical teams, officers on rooftops and drones.

All attendees will undergo screening at security checkpoints.

“Violence, destruction and unlawful behavior will not be tolerated,” Smith said. “Anyone who thinks that they can come into this city to destroy property, we will be prepared to deal with them.”

Smith said the city is expecting a dozen or so demonstrations on the day of the inauguration, as well as a sizable march Saturday that could draw about 20,000 people.

Metro releases schedule changes

There will be roughly 900 security personnel on the Metro system.

“They’ll be walking trains, they’ll be on platforms and bus areas,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said of the security presence. “Additionally, there will be lots of signage throughout the system, really explaining to people where they can go and where they can’t go.”

The Metro system will open at 4 a.m. the day of the inauguration, an hour earlier than usual.

“We will have increased service throughout the day,” Clarke said. “On the Red Line, we expect four-minute frequency all day long, eight minutes on all the other lines.”

Clarke said the Yellow Line would also be extended to Greenbelt, Maryland, to “really connect Virginia, Maryland and D.C. all together.”

Five stations will be closed from 8 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Tuesday, including McPherson Square, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, Mt. Vernon Square and Archives.

Additionally, the Pentagon station will be closed only on Monday.

“We are going to run service through those stations; that just means people will not be able to enter or exit those stations,” Clarke said. “We will be running trains through those stations.”

There will be more than 40 Metrobus detours throughout Downtown D.C.

Clarke encouraged riders to visit Metro’s website for more detailed information over the coming week.

