‘Nobody deserves this’: Rally at White House to bring deported Md. man home from El Salvador prison

Faith leaders and immigrant advocates organized a rally in front of the White House to demand the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man wrongly deported to a notorious El Salvador prison.

“We believe that Kilmar will be home soon, it’s just a testament to the cruelty of this administration how long they want to prolong this,” said George Escobar, chief of programs and services of CASA, an advocacy group that works in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The rally was led by Michael Vanacore, a pastor with Pilgrim Church United Church of Christ in Wheaton, who’s also worked closely with CASA. Vanacore led the crowd in prayer and a chant of “Bring Kilmar home, bring him home now!”

People stood in a large circle around Abrego Garcia’s wife and children, holding signs reading “Fix Your Mistake” and “I stand with Kilmar.”

Vanacore, noting the Trump administration has said Abrego Garcia was deported in error, said after the rally, “I’m not interested in any argument that the government is making at this point.”

“They should do what they should have done from the moment that they realized that they made a mistake.”

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy also attended the rally and addressed Abrego Garcia’s family directly.

“I want to let you know, that no matter where he is in the world, he is still a resident of Prince George’s County,” she said. “The government has to make amends. It was their mistake, it was their fault. They have to make it right.”

During the rally, Abrego Garcia’s wife, Jennifer, faced the crowd with her children — the youngest in a stroller with a container of apple juice holding an Easter palm frond in the shape of a cross.

“The family is doing surprisingly well considering what they’ve gone through,” Escobar said, describing Jennifer as a pillar of strength. “They have faith in this country, and they have faith that there’s going to be a positive ending.”

Vanacore, who said he sees members of his own family in the Abrego Garcias, said Kilmar’s wife “goes to sleep and wakes up in the same nightmare.”

“I believe the Supreme Court Justices who said if it could happen to this guy, a permanent resident, obeying the law, supporting his family, joining a labor union, it can happen to me,” said Marta Brendan, a Silver Spring resident who attended the rally.

