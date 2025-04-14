Washington Mystics officially make their selections in the 2025 WNBA draft

The Washington Mystics on Monday acquired players Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Georgia Amoore during the first round of the 2025 WNBA draft.

Notre Dame's Sonia Citron, left, poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected third overall by the Washington Mystics during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)(AP/Pamela Smith) Notre Dame's Sonia Citron, left, poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected third overall by the Washington Mystics during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)(AP/Pamela Smith) The Washington Mystics on Monday acquired players Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Georgia Amoore during the first round of the 2025 WNBA draft.

Hailing from Notre Dame, Citron is a 6-foot-1 guard who averaged 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds during her career with the Fighting Irish.

The No. 3 draft pick started in 107 of the 124 games played over four seasons at Notre Dame.

Looking to her new team, Citron described the Mystics as a place she could “make an impact and learn from the amazing players that are already there.”

“Just really, really excited to get to work — to learn from the vets there,” she said after being drafted.

The Mystics’ fourth overall pick proved to be 6-foot-3 forward Kiki Iriafen, of Southern California. With the Trojans, Iriafen averaged 18 points and 8.4 rebounds.

After being selected by the Mystics, Iriafen said she felt “super blessed and grateful,” and that she was “super excited to play” in the District with her fellow draft picks.

“My heart is still beating super fast,” Iriafen said. “I told myself I wasn’t gonna get emotional, that I was gonna be a big girl, but once your name is called, like, truly, like, everything that you’ve worked hard for, it just flashes through your mind.”

The D.C. team’s No. 6 pick was guard Georgia Amoore, who originally hails from Ballarat, Victoria, in Australia. Amoore averaged 19.6 points and 6.9 assists for Kentucky after having transferred from Virginia Tech.

Amoore was dressed on the WNBA’s orange carpet by NBA star Russell Westbrook, who has a clothing brand called Honor The Gift. Amoore said Westbrook designed her outfit and was amazing to work with since they first got together on a Zoom session last November.

Speaking of Citron and Amoore, Iriafen said they were “great girls.”

“I’ve been competing against them, so I’m excited to be teammates now,” the No. 4 pick said.

University of Maryland’s Shyanne Sellers

Maryland Terps guard Shyanne Sellers made her mark in many categories during her four-year tenure at Maryland. But, while she wasn’t drafted by her hometown WNBA team, she does have something to smile about as she was picked up by the Golden State Valkyries.

The Aurora, Ohio, native played her entire college career with the Terps and this past season, she averaged nearly 16 points per game and scored in double-figures in 23 of her 27 games. Sellers left an impressive mark with Maryland athletics as she became the first player in program history to surpass 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, and 500 assists.

The 21-year-old player led the Terps to a memorable trip to the Sweet 16 that included a 28-point performance. She became a key member of this year’s Maryland line-up that helped the Terps reach the Sweet 16, only to fall to South Carolina in the Birmingham, Alabama regional.

WTOP’s Steve Dresner and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.