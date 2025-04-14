‘Robust line’ of storms heading toward DC area Monday night

Residents across the D.C. region may be going to sleep Monday night to the sounds of thunder and heavy rain, as a strong line of storms is set to sweep across the area before midnight.

The National Weather Service has most of the D.C. region under a “Level 2,” or slight, risk for severe storms, which could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. The risk for severe weather is greatest west of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Temperatures on Monday are hanging around 70 degrees, with increasing clouds ahead of line of potentially severe weather.

“We’re saving all of the action until later this evening and into the overnight, tracking a robust line of thunderstorms, all part of a cold front that’s going to bring us a chance for some stronger winds along with some heavy downpours. It’s not going to last very long, it will zip across the region and most of not all of it is out of the way by midnight,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said.

The storms should approach the Interstate 81 corridor by 8 p.m. and move through the Interstate 95 corridor between 10 p.m. and midnight, Rudin said.

Behind the cold front, blustery weather is expected, according to Rudin. Wind gusts Tuesday afternoon could reach 40 mph. The National Weather Service has posted a wind advisory west of the I-81 corridor.

Full forecast

MONDAY EVENING: STORM ALERT

Strong to severe storms

Temperatures: 70s to 60s

Winds: South 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Thunderstorms end by midnight with lingering showers

Lows: 50s

Winds: West 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: WIND ALERT

Partly sunny and windy

Highs: 60s

Winds: West 10-20 mph, gusts to 30-40 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and breezy

Highs: 58-63

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be sunny and breezy with wind gusts to 30 mph during the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable

Highs: 65-70

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Plan for a chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Abundant sunshine and lighter winds will help temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s.

Current conditions

