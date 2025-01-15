Advocates for Initiative 82 say it’s not to blame for DC restaurant closures

Tipped worker activists in D.C. say Initiative 82 is not to blame for recent restaurant closures in the city.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DC tipped worker advocate says ‘the sky is not falling’

Two years ago, tipped minimum wage restaurant workers received $5.35 an hour in D.C. Now, they’re paid $10 an hour, all thanks to Initiative 82.

In November 2022, Initiative 82 received the vote of 74% of D.C. voters. This July, the amount will be raised to $12 and by July 2027, restaurant workers will earn $17.50 an hour.

Since the initiative passed, 74 restaurants have closed in the city.

Shawn Townsend, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, told WTOP that the 1,800 full service restaurant jobs lost in the District last year were correlated to Initiative 82.

Tipped worker activists, however, believe the blame should be directed in a different direction.

“I truly believe it’s because of the greed that’s within the restaurant industry,” said Rebecca Pearce, a worker organizer with One Fair Wage, a nonprofit advocating for the end of the subminimum wage for tip workers who make less than the minimum wage before tips.

“With the increase in wages, that means some people may have to lose their jobs, but we’re going to continue doing what we have to do in order to ensure that everyone is treated and compensated fairly,” Pearce added.

Pearce and One Fair Wage’s policy director, Naila Rosario, spoke to WTOP at the Wilson Building as the D.C. Council held meetings on the impact of Initiative 82.

Standing beside a sign of “Chicken Little,” Rosario spoke about the comments made by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington.

“The sign says ‘the sky is not falling,'” Rosario said. “Because I think the restaurant industry wants us to think that the restaurant industry is failing and things are falling apart, and that is not the case. It hasn’t been the case in D.C., and it hasn’t been the case in other states where this has passed.”

When asked about the large number of restaurants that have closed since Initiative 82 was passed, Rosario said it’s too soon to know if that’s the truth.

“First of all, it’s too early to know the data. It hasn’t been that long enough,” Rosario said.

Pearce said she is going around to restaurants and talking to employees who are thankful for Initiative 82.

“We’re going to continue fighting until restaurant workers are fairly compensated and treated as the humans that they are,” Pearce said. “They’re not less than anybody else, and they deserve a full minimum wage with their tips on top.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.