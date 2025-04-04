DC police identify, arrest man charged with stabbing 6 people in Northeast

D.C. police have arrested and charged a man with stabbing six people Thursday afternoon in the Trinidad neighborhood near Gallaudet University.

Kevin Andrade, 34, of Southeast was arrested and charged with six counts of assault with intent to kill.

Around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Andrade was walking in the 1200 block of Meigs Place NE with a female acquaintance, according to police, whose investigation revealed he was “under the influence of an unknown substance.”

He then stabbed the woman and himself, and made threats to a group of bystanders and ran toward them, police said. According to court documents, the woman Andrade was seen walking with was his ex-girlfriend and he already had the knife in his possession when they began talking.

He stabbed four people in that group, according to police, including two good Samaritans that tried to intervene, and another in the block of Montello Avenue NE.

Twin sisters and their grandmother were the three other women stabbed.

“Even though we’re grateful for their intervention, we would ask that individuals who see incidents such as this to not intervene, because these two individuals, although good Samaritans, were also stabbed as part of this assault. I want to offer my thoughts to the victims, their families and those who witnessed today’s events. This incident highlights the need for assistance of substance abuse issues within our communities,” D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference Thursday.

Andrade was found a short time later suffering from stab wounds in the 1700 block of Montello Avenue NE. A knife that police said they believe was the weapon used in the attack was found “a few feet away” from him.

He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment and surgery for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

