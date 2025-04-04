‘Hands Off’: Thousands across the nation expected to protest Trump administration Saturday

Thousands of people across the nation and here in the D.C. region Saturday are expected to protest with a message to President Donald Trump and Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk: Hands off.

Thousands of people across the nation and in the D.C. region are expected to protest Saturday with a message to President Donald Trump and Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk: Hands off.

The national day of action, called “Hands Off,” is “a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history,” according to its website.

“On April 5th, we take action. Across the country, thousands of people will march, rally, disrupt, and demand an end to this billionaire power grab. We’ll show up at state capitals, federal buildings, congressional offices, and city centers—anywhere we can make sure they hear us,” according to the website.

The rallies are meant to denounce the Trump administration and DOGE, which have been working to shrink the federal government by slashing funding and laying off federal workers.

A demonstration will be held in D.C. at the Washington Monument on Saturday from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Other local “Hands Off” protests are planned tomorrow across Northern Virginia and Maryland, including in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Silver Spring, Maryland, Manassas, Virginia, and Leesburg, Virginia.

Also happening Saturday is a pro-Palestinian march that will head from Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street NW to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters near L’Enfant Plaza, beginning at 1 p.m.

Participants and organizers are expected to be bused in from dozens of cities across the country.

The expected demonstrations have caused the White House to change the date of its Spring Garden Tours. The tours were initially going to take place Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The tours will now only be on Sunday at the same allocated times.

“This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of all within proximity to public demonstrations planned near the White House on Saturday, April 5,” the White House said in a release.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.